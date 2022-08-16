Knight Riders group announce squad for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the International League T20 in UAE
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will have some familiar names in the squad for the International League T20 in UAE.
ANDRE RUSSELL
The West Indian continued his fruitful association with the Knight Riders group
SUNIL NARINE
Signed by KKR in the 2012 IPL Auction, Sunil Narine is a Knight Riders favourite
JONNY BAIRSTOW
England's superstar all-format batter forged his first tie-up with the Knight Riders group
PAUL STIRLING
Ireland's swashbuckling opener has made it to the Knight Riders setup
FULL SQUAD
Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ravi Rampaul, Raymon Reifer, Kennar Lewis, Ali Khan, Brandon Glover