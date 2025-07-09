England Great Takes Brutal Dig at Australia’s New-Look Top Three in Tests Ahead of Ashes Series

Australia will lock horns against England in the Ashes later this year.

Former England pacer Stuart Broad believes that Australia’s current top-order batting lineup is the most “muddled” that he has ever seen.

Stuart Broad was speaking ahead of the Ashes that will take place Down Under later this year. The former right-arm pacer himself had the opportunity to play against Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer and Ricky Ponting, so he was talking from experience. He played 40 Ashes Tests and finished with 153 wickets.

Stuart Broad opens up on Australia’s top three

“I’m not out of place in thinking it’s the most muddled top three in my lifetime. I’ve grown up with Hayden, Langer and Ponting,” the 39-year-old said on The Grade Cricketer podcast. Australia’s top three has been in transition ever since the retirement of David Warner.

All matches (59) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Result – oneday – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W 144/10 ASM-W 235/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL 146/10 SK 185/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK 52/10 INA 53/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA – PHL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL – SK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Pallekele Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 BUL – GBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 BUL – TRK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 SBA-W 74/2 BUL-W 73/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W 129/9 GRC-W 119/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG 104/2 GENW 103/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST 97/4 GENW 96/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 HAST 105/2 LEST 103/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL 153/9 HAST 156/2 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW – LEUL – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 78/5 BCC 75/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 CCC 110/10 NAJC 112/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD – DC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – RR – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 ITA 167/6 SCOT 155/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED 73/1 GUE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – London India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 MUR 180/9 NK 166/10 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – MECS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 BNC – CHK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 TCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO 112/10 MB 114/5 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU – MINY – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT 190/4 YAR 188/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW 0/0 KAK 166/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – KAK – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – ML – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – TAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML – GER – Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A 215/3 SL-A 213/9 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 BB – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W 174/5 LAN-W 26/0 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Birmingham Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 BRB-W 44/4 SUR-W – Fixtures Standings

David Warner played his last Test for Australia against Pakistan in January 2024, and Australia’s new-look top three consists of Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas and Cameron Green. According to the former Nottinghamshire cricketer, Cameron Green should be batting lower down the order and not at No.3.

“But I think Usman is struggling. Cameron Green at three… he’s a six, isn’t he? Or a five. Anyone who used to take off stump guard would really excite me as an opening bowler because they play at fifth stump and don’t know where their off stump is,” he said.



Like Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne has also been inconsistent. Labuschagne batted at No.3 in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa, but aggregated just 39 runs across both the innings. “Ultimately with Labuschagne, I know he’s struggled for a couple of years, but he’s a good player. So I’d be surprised if he doesn’t come back into the frame at some stage,” opined the 39-year-old.

Stuart Broad on Sam Konstas’ struggles

Sam Konstas has struggled for consistency in Tests so far. Having made his Test debut in the Boxing Day Test against India last year, the 19-year-old has scored just 146 runs from eight innings at an average of 18.25, including just one fifty. Despite his underwhelming start to his Test career, Stuart Broad believes that the teenager has a bright future ahead.

ALSO READ:

“Konstas is young and learning his way, those pitches in the Caribbean have been quite tricky so I imagine he’ll get a run (in the Ashes),” Broad stated. “I watched him in the nets before the World Test Championship at Lord’s and even though he didn’t play, the crunch off the bat that you hear (was impressive), but he’s got a couple of low scores and you start to question yourself a little bit. But I think he (Konstas) is there to stay,” he added.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.