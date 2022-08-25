Watch: Rohit Sharma's stylish entry into Asia Cup practice session on scooter bike; video goes viral

Rohit Sharma made an epic entry into the practice facility in Dubai in preparation for the Asia Cup with the video going viral on social media.

Rohit Sharma enters Asia Cup practice session on scooter bike - video goes viral on social media as fans embrace Indian captain's swag

Rohit Sharma made a stunning entry into India's practice session in Dubai for the Asia Cup, riding a scooter bike into the field. The Indian skipper's viral video of riding the scooter bike into the field of play has become that talk of social media as India prepare to take on Pakistan in their opening match of the 2022 edition of the tournament.

The contest will be the first match between India and Pakistan in any format since India's 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup last year in UAE.

The Asia Cup begins on August 27 with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan. India play Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai for the second match of the tournament. Hong Kong are the third team in India's group, winning all three matches in the qualifier to make it to the main tournament.

Watch Rohit Sharma make his grand entrance to Dubai practice facility for the Asia Cup preparations in a scooter bike