The Sachin Tendulkar dismissal in Asia Cup 2004 that made a UAE bowler $1000 richer

Sachin Tendulkar had a rare failure to his name in India's initial Group B encounter against UAE in Dambulla.

The 2004 edition of the Asia Cup wasn't the easiest for the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. In Sri Lankan conditions, where hitting through the line was once a significant ask and batting under lights an arduous task, Tendulkar finished as the third-highest scorer for the tournament with 281 runs from six innings.

But his tally was recorded at an uncharacteristic strike-rate of 72.42, with both of Tendulkar's stand-out knocks - 78 vs Pakistan in the Super 4 round and 74 vs Sri Lanka in the final - ending in losing causes, with the great batter fighting a lone battle against the opposition in trying circumstances.

The two-week-long competition would've been a frustrating one for the maestro, who had to grind his way for runs in excess humidity on sluggish decks against Sri Lankan and Pakistani attacks ideally suited to those conditions.

In a first-round match versus UAE, Sachin Tendulkar had the opportunity to pick up his innate flow and continue it through the tournament. But he failed to make the opportunity count, getting out for only 18 off 25 balls.

An interesting fact about that match dating July 16, 2004 and Tendulkar's dismissal is that it led to a 1,000-dollar jackpot for UAE bowler Asim Saeed. A left-arm seamer, Saeed got the moment of his lifetime as he dismissed Tendulkar of all people and to put the cherry on the cake, relished a thousand-dollar extra paycheque for it.

When Asim Saeed dismissed the mighty Sachin Tendulkar

The dismissal came near the close of the eighth over in the Indian first-innings. Facing the left-arm quick, Sachin Tendulkar attempted a flick through mid-wicket for a boundary. But the great batter could only find the slice of his willow and edged the ball to Fahad Ahmed, who took a comfortable catch to give his team the most important breakthrough and his teammate Saeed a moment he will never forget.

The moment Tendulkar started walking back, the rest of the UAE fielders circled around Saeed as the cricketer stood jubilant about the wicket and also the thousand-dollar moolah he was about to receive on top of his match fees.

Also Read - India Schedule for Asia Cup 2022: Complete Squad, Predicted Playing XI, Key Players, Match Venue, Date and Time

Saeed became eligible to receive USD 1,000 because of a promise made by Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) official, who had pledged to hand over the sum to whoever dismissed the mighty Sachin Tendulkar during the Group B encounter played in Dambulla.

Notably, Saeed finished with figures of 1/25 off his 7 overs for the afternoon. His wicket that day remained his only international breakthrough as he never played at the highest level beyond a wicketless Asia Cup fixture against Sri Lanka after that. Saeed is the only bowler who can claim Sachin Tendulkar as his first and last wicket at the international stage.