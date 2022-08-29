Bhuvneshwar Kumar hints at extra fielder in the ring rule for overrate becoming a topic of discussion

Bhuvneshwar Kumar admitted that the new over-rate rule has now become a subject of discussion in team meetings, after India registered a five-wicket win against Pakistan in the second game of Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, August 28.

Pakistan were allowed only four fielders outside the circle in the final three overs of India’s chase.

The mega-clash of the Asia Cup 2022, played between the subcontinent arch-rivals India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, lived up to its expectations, going all the way till the final over in a gripping finish. At the end, it was Hardik Pandya who played the hero, striking a maximum when six were needed off three, to cap off a stunning all-round performance that helped India register a five-wicket win.

The game had numerous key moments, but one that remains a major point of discussion is the new rule in regards to the over-rate.

The rule, as per the new iCC playing regulations, states: “The over rate regulations are captured in clause 13.8 of the playing conditions , which stipulate that a fielding side must be in position to bowl the first ball of the final over of the innings by the scheduled or rescheduled time for the end of the innings.

“If they are not in such a position, one fewer fielder will be permitted outside of the 30-yard circle for the remaining overs of the innings.”

Both teams were at the receiving end on Sunday. India were permitted only four boundary-riders during the final two overs of the Pakistan innings, which helped them recover from 128/9 to 147 all-out with a ball unused.

The decisive one though, came in the second innings, with Pakistan too, penalised the same way when India needed 32 off 18. It did play its part in enabling Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik strike four fours and a six collectively in the 18th and the 19th over to calm the nerves in a tense run-chase.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who bagged 4/26 from his four overs earlier in the day, hinted at the new rule now being a point of discussion in team meetings. Earlier, the team would be penalised a deduction from their match-fee for the offence.

“We do discuss it. It is one of the points where you can win or lose the match in the last few overs,” Bhuvneshwar said in the post-match press conference. “It was evenly poised but yes, we always talk about the run-rate because even in the final of the Asia Cup or in the World Cup, if this happens, we can lose the match, and that’s not the nice way to lose a match. We always address these things and definitely, this thing will be discussed in the next meeting we will have.”



