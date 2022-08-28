India trigger shockwaves by dropping Rishabh Pant against Pakistan; fans react
Rishabh Pant's place in the T20I side had been under scrutiny over his sustained non-performances in the shortest format.
India started off their Asia Cup 2022 campaign by leaving shockwaves around the cricket world, dropping their star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for the high-voltage Group A encounter versus Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday (August 28).
Having won the toss and opted to bowl first, skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed there is no place for Pant in India's first XI of the tournament. With the team management not yet comfortable putting a struggling Virat Kohli under the scanner, Pant was in a direct tussle for one spot with the fellow keeper and explosive batter Dinesh Karthik.
In the initial bout, the decision-makers have favoured Karthik's end-overs exploits at No.7 over the left-handedness that Rishabh Pant provides at No.4 to the side.
The team management had used Pant as their middle-order maverick to counter match-ups in the build-up to the Asia Cup. But seems to have backtracked from their original plan, giving Karthik the nod while providing Kohli some breathing space.
Fans react to the Rishabh Pant axe for Pakistan clash
Rishabh Pant's axing attracted mixed reactions over social media, with some feeling perplexed by the decision and some accepting the call considering the circumstances in which the decision has been made.
Here is how some of the fans reacted to the move:
Rishabh Pant 💔😥#AsiaCup2022 #AsiaCup #pant #INDvPAK #indiaplaying11— Devanand Kaushik8604 (@kaushik8604) August 28, 2022
2019 wc pant wasn't picked, but destiny brought him in squad.— Circuit 🏴/In the Endgame/ Office stan (@being_circuit3) August 28, 2022
2020 BGT not picked in 1st match, we got all out and lost, played from next match. Management ko unki aukaat dikhayi.
Aaj fir he is dropped, I'm sure isi Asia cup me he will comeback aur fir inhe batayega.#Pantys💙
Pant dropped to accommodate Kohli at no. 3 🤦🏻♂️ https://t.co/vAfu7e4QsV— Sumit (@_RKSumit) August 28, 2022
There was never going to be any room for Rishabh Pant in that batting unit once the likes of Kohli and Rahul walked in.— Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) August 28, 2022
You can't drop SKY and Karthik. They have literally made those middle-order and late finishing roles their own. #INDvPAK | #AsiaCup2022
Pant isn't gonna take this well.— Chicken Man (@GustavoFring_19) August 28, 2022
Something scary coming.
No Rishabh Pant😭😭😭#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022— Aviral Rai (@cric_fan23) August 28, 2022
Pant should've played instead of Rohit imo— APPU BOSS💔💔🥺🥺 (@imVkohlifanSHSP) August 28, 2022
Pant is future of India, was captain few days and now not in the team. Should have played in place of Rahul. Rahul can play against HK and then come up to shape. Such a crucial match..its a risky decision.— Terminator Ching (@ChingCh76539199) August 28, 2022
#Pant is not playing shocking ... Very poor decision .. #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022— Mahadev (@SurvivalOfBest) August 28, 2022
Disgusting! Rohit choose DK over Rishabh pant 🥴 https://t.co/QOc3LN6WMv— Captain👮♂ (@Ab_Nahi_) August 28, 2022
Pant is not in playing XI😦😠— Priya S Patel✨ (@DelightedSky) August 28, 2022
The decision taken by Rohit and coach Rahul Dravid prior to the Pakistan clash had been set in stone for a while. An established Test and ODI player, Rishabh Pant had been under scrutiny over his T20I performances for India.
Pant has been a longstanding failure in the shortest format of the game in Indian colours, carrying a woeful record to his name in T20Is. After 54 matches, the 24-year-old averages 23.86 with a poor strike-rate of 126.32; his tally featuring only three scores of fifty and above.
Despite this, however, the Dravid-led management was expected to continue backing Pant for his talent and promise, keeping in mind the x-factor he brings to the table with his left-handedness ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.