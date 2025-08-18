News
AUS vs SA Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Australia vs South Africa ODI Series in India?
australia-cricket

AUS vs SA Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Australia vs South Africa ODI Series in India

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 18, 2025
3 min read

The ODI series will commence on August 19.

AUS vs SA Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Australia vs South Africa ODI Series in India?

After a thrilling T20I series, which Australia won by a scoreline of 2-1, the hosts will now take on South Africa in three ODI matches, starting on August 19. Notably, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma will return to the side following his recovery from the hamstring injury after leading South Africa to the World Test Championship (WTC) victory against the same opposition. Fans will find out the AUS vs SA live streaming details for the ODI series here.

However, the hosts have lost the last four 50-over series against South Africa. Since winning the overseas ODI series 2-1 in 2011, they have failed to replicate a similar performance in three consecutive series in 2016, 2020 and 2023. Moreover, the last time South Africa toured Australia in 2018, they had clinched the ODI series by 2-1.

Despite the recent T20I series win, they are coming on the back of a poor form in the 50-over format. Previously, Australia had been whitewashed in a two-match series by Sri Lanka in February 2025 and also lost the home ODI series against Pakistan in November 2024.

On the other hand, the visitors have also endured a similar kind of form in this format in recent times. They had also suffered a clean sweep at home against the Men in Green in December 2024, followed by a dismal outing in the tri-nation ODI series in February 2025, involving Pakistan and New Zealand.

AUS vs SA Live Streaming: Where to Watch ODI Series Live Streaming in India?

The Australia vs South Africa ODI series live streaming in India will be available on the JioHotstar app.

AUS vs SA Live Telecast: Where to Watch ODI Series Live Telecast in India?

The Australia vs South Africa ODI series live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network.

AUS vs SA Live Streaming: Where to Watch Live Streaming in Australia, South Africa, UK, and Rest of the World?

The Australia vs South Africa ODI series live streaming globally will be available across multiple platforms.

  • Australia: Kayo Sports, Foxtel
  • South Africa: SuperSport Network, DStv app
  • UK: Sky Sports, Sky Go
  • USA: Willow TV
  • New Zealand: Sky Sport Now, ESPN

ALSO READ:

Australia vs South Africa ODI Series: Schedule

  • 1st ODI: August 19, Cairns
  • 2nd ODI: August 22, Mackay
  • 3rd ODI: August 24, Mackay

Australia vs South Africa ODI Series: When Will The Matches Take Place?

The ODI matches between Australia and South Africa will start at 2:30 PM local time and 10:00 AM IST.

Australia vs South Africa ODI Series: Full Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen.

