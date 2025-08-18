AUS vs SA Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Australia vs South Africa ODI Series in India?

The ODI series will commence on August 19.

After a thrilling T20I series, which Australia won by a scoreline of 2-1, the hosts will now take on South Africa in three ODI matches, starting on August 19. Notably, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma will return to the side following his recovery from the hamstring injury after leading South Africa to the World Test Championship (WTC) victory against the same opposition. Fans will find out the AUS vs SA live streaming details for the ODI series here.

All matches (49) Andhra Premier League, 2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 TBW – VSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 ROR – AMR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 KNK – BVB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR – VSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – SLK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT – NDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 EDRW – CDQW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 SDSW – EDRW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC – MRSC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC – KHTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 MRSC – KSV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KHTC – MTV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KSV – MTV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KHTC – MRSC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC – KSV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 MTV – MRSC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KSV – KHTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC – MTV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – London England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 JJ – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BNC – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KZK – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 SBSCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – HBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – SML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – HBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 YSG – MAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – RNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – YSG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Westcourt South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA – Fixtures Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 SOB – OVI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 TRR – MAO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 SBW-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 TRW-W – MOW-W – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NEP – MS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS – ACOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MR-A – PS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 AS-A – PSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK – PS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NEP – HHA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS – BANA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KARS – GOLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK – LUF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS – KARS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 MEMA – LUF – Fixtures Standings

However, the hosts have lost the last four 50-over series against South Africa. Since winning the overseas ODI series 2-1 in 2011, they have failed to replicate a similar performance in three consecutive series in 2016, 2020 and 2023. Moreover, the last time South Africa toured Australia in 2018, they had clinched the ODI series by 2-1.

Despite the recent T20I series win, they are coming on the back of a poor form in the 50-over format. Previously, Australia had been whitewashed in a two-match series by Sri Lanka in February 2025 and also lost the home ODI series against Pakistan in November 2024.

On the other hand, the visitors have also endured a similar kind of form in this format in recent times. They had also suffered a clean sweep at home against the Men in Green in December 2024, followed by a dismal outing in the tri-nation ODI series in February 2025, involving Pakistan and New Zealand.

AUS vs SA Live Streaming: Where to Watch ODI Series Live Streaming in India?

The Australia vs South Africa ODI series live streaming in India will be available on the JioHotstar app.

AUS vs SA Live Telecast: Where to Watch ODI Series Live Telecast in India?

The Australia vs South Africa ODI series live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network.

AUS vs SA Live Streaming: Where to Watch Live Streaming in Australia, South Africa, UK, and Rest of the World?

The Australia vs South Africa ODI series live streaming globally will be available across multiple platforms.

Australia: Kayo Sports, Foxtel

Kayo Sports, Foxtel South Africa: SuperSport Network, DStv app

SuperSport Network, DStv app UK: Sky Sports, Sky Go

Sky Sports, Sky Go USA: Willow TV

Willow TV New Zealand: Sky Sport Now, ESPN

ALSO READ:

Australia vs South Africa ODI Series: Schedule

1st ODI: August 19, Cairns

August 19, Cairns 2nd ODI: August 22, Mackay

August 22, Mackay 3rd ODI: August 24, Mackay

Australia vs South Africa ODI Series: When Will The Matches Take Place?

The ODI matches between Australia and South Africa will start at 2:30 PM local time and 10:00 AM IST.

Australia vs South Africa ODI Series: Full Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen.