AUS vs SA Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Australia vs South Africa T20I Series in India?

The 20-over series will commence on August 10.
After clinching the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 title from the reigning champions Australia, South Africa will tour them for a three-match T20I and ODI series, starting from August 10. Star Australian pacers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have been rested in this series, while Proteas batter David Miller will also not appear due to his The Hundred 2025 commitments. Fans will find out the AUS vs SA live streaming details for the T20I series here.
Previously, the hosts have clinched back-to-back T20I series while visiting South Africa in 2020 and 2023. But the Proteas have also defeated them in their latest one-off clash on Australian soil in 2018. However, Australia had won the last three-match home 20-over series against SA with a score line of 2-1 more than a decade ago, in 2014.
The hosts are also coming on the back of a blazing 0-5 clean sweep over the West Indies at their home. On the other hand, the Proteas showcased a brilliant form in the recent T20I tri-series involving New Zealand and hosts Zimbabwe, but failed to secure the title after a meagre three-run defeat against the Black Caps.
The Australia vs South Africa T20I series live streaming in India will be available on the JioHotstar app.
The Australia vs South Africa T20I series live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network.
The Australia vs South Africa T20I series live streaming globally will be available across multiple platforms.
ALSO READ:
The T20I matches between the Australia and South Africa will start at 2:45 PM local time and 6:45 PM IST (7:15 PM IST in the third fixture).
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (WK), Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (WK), Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen.
