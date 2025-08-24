Australia Pacer Ruled Out for 12 Months Due to Back Surgery

He experienced a lower back soreness while preparing for the ODI series against South Africa.
Australia pacer Lance Morris has suffered another major blow in his career and will be out of action for a lengthy period. He experienced lower back soreness while preparing for the ODI series against South Africa in Darwin and was sent to Perth for further assessment.
A detailed investigation revealed that he had suffered a lumbar bone stress injury and will require a pars stabilisation surgery, keeping him out of action for 12 months. New Zealand surgeon Rowan Schoten will operate alongside fellow surgeon Grahame Inglis, the same doctors who operated on Cameron Green last year.
Morris was in line to play for Australia in the ongoing ODI series and would have prepared for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, where his attributes would be vital and effective. In a statement, the express speedster stated that he feels this is the best way to regain full fitness, as he plans to work hard.
“I feel this is the most logical way to realise my full potential and return to my very best cricket for the Scorchers, Western Australia and Australia long into the future. I plan to work hard through my recovery and return when the time is right.”
Lance Morris initially suffered a back stress injury ahead of the Ashes 2023, where he was set to be selected after training with the squad. Then, in 2024, he sustained a side strain during the West Indies series and missed the impending New Zealand Tests.
ALSO READ:
Later, in October of the same year, Morris suffered a quad injury, but recovered soon to return for the Sheffield Shield and played cricket for an extended period without any trouble. Now, as he prepared to return to the national setup, a recurring back injury ruled him out of the South Africa series, and it will keep him on the sidelines for the upcoming 12 months, ruling out the possibility of Ashes 2025 participation.
However, Morris hopes to regain full fitness and find a long-term solution for his troubling back, leading him to opt for a complicated process. Several pacers have used the same procedure and returned stronger, with the likes of Matt Henry and Jasprit Bumrah, to name a few.
Australia hope to get him back on the park in time for the 2027 World Cup, where he can be the X-factor due to his pace and ability to generate additional bounce. He can be the fourth seamer in the XI if conditions demand, and act as an enforcer in the middle overs.