News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Australia have been involved in a five-match T20I series against the West Indies, serving as a preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026.
australia-cricket

Australia Shouldn’t Forget These Two World Class Players in Their T20 World Cup 2026 Preparation

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 30, 2025
4 min read

Australia often neglect the best performers who shone when the big three are away in the shortest format.

Australia have been involved in a five-match T20I series against the West Indies, serving as a preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Australia have been involved in a five-match T20I series against the West Indies, where they have performed exceedingly well. They are without the top three in the bowling department and have used newer faces throughout the rubber. The idea to rest Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood was based on their workload.

Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
East Molesey ESM

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Twickenham TWI

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
East Molesey ESM

Weybridge WEY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

Twickenham TWI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
East Molesey ESM

Twickenham TWI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Banstead BAN

Twickenham TWI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

Twickenham TWI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Banstead BAN

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Spencer SPE

Weybridge WEY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Banstead BAN

Weybridge WEY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Guwahati Giants GUG

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – London
India tour of England, Test, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England ENG

India IND

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Royal Trivianz RTZ

Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Stack CC STCC

Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Bulawayo
New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Amo Sharks ASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Boost Defenders BDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Birmingham
Women’s One Day Cup, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Pakistan Champions PNC

India Champions IAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
South Africa Champions SAC

Australia Champions AAC

Fixtures Standings

However, once the T20 World Cup 2026 approaches, they will be back in the setup, as has been the case in recent years. They have always played important series only, with other players getting a look in the bilaterals. Amidst all this, Australia often neglect the best performers who shone when the big three are away in the shortest format.

Why should Australia give more chances to Nathan Ellis and Riley Meredith?

While the focus has always been on Starc, Cummins, and Hazlewood in all formats, a few other quality bowlers quietly do their jobs in the bilaterals. Meanwhile, a few don’t get enough chances even in a two-team series. That’s the depth in Australian cricket.

One of the most underrated performers who hardly gets recognised is Nathan Ellis, who is among the finest T20 bowlers in world cricket. He has been part of Australia’s setup for a while now. Then, there’s Riley Meredith, who has not been considered despite improving drastically lately.

ALSO READ:

What does Nathan Ellis offer?

Nathan Ellis is an all-phase bowler who can do all the tough jobs with the ball. He has several variations to operate and has found ample success everywhere. He mostly operates in the middle and death overs and still manages to remain economical.

Since 2024, Ellis has snared 14 wickets at an average of 20.21 in 12 T20I innings. Among all Australian bowlers with at least 20 overs, he has the second-best economy rate (6.95), only behind Josh Hazlewood (6.81), in this duration. Even in the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies, where all matches have been high-scoring, Ellis has conceded only 7.69 runs per over, the best among all bowlers with multiple matches.

He is unfortunate to be in the same era as the big three. In any other team, he is capable of leading a bowling attack and playing all matches, including in the T20 World Cups. He’s in the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming South Africa series. But he should get consistent chances in the playing XI now that he has proved his worth time and again.

Riley Meredith can be in contention for a comeback after recent improvements

Riley Meredith last played for Australia in 2024 and has been out of contention since then due to his shaky form. He’s also not named in the T20I squad for the upcoming series against South Africa. There’s also been injury concerns with him at times. Overall, he has nine wickets at 24.66 runs apiece in six innings, including a best of 3/48.

However, he has improved massively as a T20 bowler and has been in top form in the T20 Blast 2025. Meredith is the leading wicket-taker in the competition so far, with 27 wickets at an average of 15.41 in 13 outings, comprising two four-wicket hauls. He has bowled with good pace and looked in sharp rhythm.

When fit, Meredith can be a quality enforcer in the middle overs who can bowl hard lengths at high pace. Further, he can also give a few overs in the back end of the innings, making him a good package to have. Australia had a chance to include him in the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies and the upcoming South Africa games and see how he performs on true batting surfaces against big hitters.

In the current setup, they don’t really have an out-and-out hit-the-deck bowler in the bowling department. Still, he is a tempting option and can massively boost the bowling lineup, even if he doesn’t get consistent games in the XI. Such bowlers are always an asset on subcontinent wickets, and Meredith will be a handy option, especially given his recent red-hot form.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Australia
Nathan Ellis
Riley Meredith
T20 World Cup 2026
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Australia Sign Up Big Hitter for ODIs Against South Africa With Eyes on 2027 World Cup, Two Big Guns Return for T20Is

Australia Sign Up Big Hitter for ODIs Against South Africa With Eyes on 2027 World Cup, Two Big Guns Return for T20Is

He has earned his maiden ODI call-up after a strong showing on the West Indies tour.
9:43 am
Sagar Paul
Shai Hope Blames Batting, Australia's Luck After West Indies Suffer Terrible 5-0 Whitewash

Shai Hope Blames Batting, Australia’s Luck After West Indies Suffer Terrible 5-0 Whitewash

The West Indies have now lost 16 of their last 19 T20Is.
3:49 pm
Amogh Bodas
Australian spinner Nathan Lyon received a massive setback when he was dropped for the third Test against the West Indies in Jamaica.

‘Disappointed With the Decision’ — Nathan Lyon Reveals Emotions After Being Left Out of Playing XI for Jamaica Test

It was the first time since 2013 that he didn’t feature in Australia’s Test XI for a non-injury reason.
3:34 pm
Darpan Jain
Australia were comprehensive throughout the T20I series against the West Indies and had many positives in almost every game.

4 Takeaways for Australia From the West Indies T20Is Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

This series helped Australia gain some clarity ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.
12:14 pm
Darpan Jain
While Australia did most things correctly in the five-match T20I series against, the most notable area was their middle order.

Australia Middle-Order Primes Up for IPL 2026 Auction After Blistering T20I Series; RCB, PBKS & Others Line Up

They were consistent and quick at the same time.
9:08 am
Darpan Jain
rcb ipl 2024 cameron green aus vs wi chase record ipl 2026 auction

5 Fifties In 9 Run-Chases — Former RCB Star Set For Biggest Bid At IPL 2026 Auction

The youngster has been in stunning form since returning to action this year
July 27, 2025
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.