Australia Shouldn’t Forget These Two World Class Players in Their T20 World Cup 2026 Preparation

Australia often neglect the best performers who shone when the big three are away in the shortest format.

Australia have been involved in a five-match T20I series against the West Indies, where they have performed exceedingly well. They are without the top three in the bowling department and have used newer faces throughout the rubber. The idea to rest Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood was based on their workload.

All matches (27) ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 Women’s One Day Cup, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ESM – SPE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – SPE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ESM – WEY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WEY – TWI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ESM – TWI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 BAN – TWI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WEY – TWI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 BAN – SPE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 SPE – WEY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 BAN – WEY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NAJC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GUG – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – London India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 RTZ – KGC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – JJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – FEK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Bulawayo New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM – NZ – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD – ASS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 SGT – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Birmingham Women’s One Day Cup, 2025 BRB-W – SUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – IAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 SAC – AAC – Fixtures Standings

However, once the T20 World Cup 2026 approaches, they will be back in the setup, as has been the case in recent years. They have always played important series only, with other players getting a look in the bilaterals. Amidst all this, Australia often neglect the best performers who shone when the big three are away in the shortest format.

Why should Australia give more chances to Nathan Ellis and Riley Meredith?

While the focus has always been on Starc, Cummins, and Hazlewood in all formats, a few other quality bowlers quietly do their jobs in the bilaterals. Meanwhile, a few don’t get enough chances even in a two-team series. That’s the depth in Australian cricket.

One of the most underrated performers who hardly gets recognised is Nathan Ellis, who is among the finest T20 bowlers in world cricket. He has been part of Australia’s setup for a while now. Then, there’s Riley Meredith, who has not been considered despite improving drastically lately.

ALSO READ:

What does Nathan Ellis offer?

Nathan Ellis is an all-phase bowler who can do all the tough jobs with the ball. He has several variations to operate and has found ample success everywhere. He mostly operates in the middle and death overs and still manages to remain economical.

Since 2024, Ellis has snared 14 wickets at an average of 20.21 in 12 T20I innings. Among all Australian bowlers with at least 20 overs, he has the second-best economy rate (6.95), only behind Josh Hazlewood (6.81), in this duration. Even in the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies, where all matches have been high-scoring, Ellis has conceded only 7.69 runs per over, the best among all bowlers with multiple matches.

A dream debut for Nathan Ellis! 🤩



The fast bowler became the first cricketer in history to take a hat-trick on his T20I debut!



Watch the full highlights from #BANvAUS 3rd T20I on #FanCode 👉 https://t.co/Ola57TqzQN#CricketOnFanCode #BANvAUSonFanCode @CricketAus pic.twitter.com/WLGJlJHprE — FanCode (@FanCode) August 7, 2021

He is unfortunate to be in the same era as the big three. In any other team, he is capable of leading a bowling attack and playing all matches, including in the T20 World Cups. He’s in the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming South Africa series. But he should get consistent chances in the playing XI now that he has proved his worth time and again.

Riley Meredith can be in contention for a comeback after recent improvements

Riley Meredith last played for Australia in 2024 and has been out of contention since then due to his shaky form. He’s also not named in the T20I squad for the upcoming series against South Africa. There’s also been injury concerns with him at times. Overall, he has nine wickets at 24.66 runs apiece in six innings, including a best of 3/48.

However, he has improved massively as a T20 bowler and has been in top form in the T20 Blast 2025. Meredith is the leading wicket-taker in the competition so far, with 27 wickets at an average of 15.41 in 13 outings, comprising two four-wicket hauls. He has bowled with good pace and looked in sharp rhythm.

Breathing fire 🔥



The best of Riley Meredith in Vitality Blast 2025 so far 👇 pic.twitter.com/msnHuOWl4t — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 24, 2025

When fit, Meredith can be a quality enforcer in the middle overs who can bowl hard lengths at high pace. Further, he can also give a few overs in the back end of the innings, making him a good package to have. Australia had a chance to include him in the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies and the upcoming South Africa games and see how he performs on true batting surfaces against big hitters.

In the current setup, they don’t really have an out-and-out hit-the-deck bowler in the bowling department. Still, he is a tempting option and can massively boost the bowling lineup, even if he doesn’t get consistent games in the XI. Such bowlers are always an asset on subcontinent wickets, and Meredith will be a handy option, especially given his recent red-hot form.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.