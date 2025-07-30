Australia Shouldn’t Forget These Two World Class Players in Their T20 World Cup 2026 Preparation

Australia often neglect the best performers who shone when the big three are away in the shortest format.
Australia have been involved in a five-match T20I series against the West Indies, where they have performed exceedingly well. They are without the top three in the bowling department and have used newer faces throughout the rubber. The idea to rest Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood was based on their workload.
However, once the T20 World Cup 2026 approaches, they will be back in the setup, as has been the case in recent years. They have always played important series only, with other players getting a look in the bilaterals. Amidst all this, Australia often neglect the best performers who shone when the big three are away in the shortest format.
While the focus has always been on Starc, Cummins, and Hazlewood in all formats, a few other quality bowlers quietly do their jobs in the bilaterals. Meanwhile, a few don’t get enough chances even in a two-team series. That’s the depth in Australian cricket.
One of the most underrated performers who hardly gets recognised is Nathan Ellis, who is among the finest T20 bowlers in world cricket. He has been part of Australia’s setup for a while now. Then, there’s Riley Meredith, who has not been considered despite improving drastically lately.
Nathan Ellis is an all-phase bowler who can do all the tough jobs with the ball. He has several variations to operate and has found ample success everywhere. He mostly operates in the middle and death overs and still manages to remain economical.
Since 2024, Ellis has snared 14 wickets at an average of 20.21 in 12 T20I innings. Among all Australian bowlers with at least 20 overs, he has the second-best economy rate (6.95), only behind Josh Hazlewood (6.81), in this duration. Even in the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies, where all matches have been high-scoring, Ellis has conceded only 7.69 runs per over, the best among all bowlers with multiple matches.
He is unfortunate to be in the same era as the big three. In any other team, he is capable of leading a bowling attack and playing all matches, including in the T20 World Cups. He’s in the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming South Africa series. But he should get consistent chances in the playing XI now that he has proved his worth time and again.
Riley Meredith last played for Australia in 2024 and has been out of contention since then due to his shaky form. He’s also not named in the T20I squad for the upcoming series against South Africa. There’s also been injury concerns with him at times. Overall, he has nine wickets at 24.66 runs apiece in six innings, including a best of 3/48.
However, he has improved massively as a T20 bowler and has been in top form in the T20 Blast 2025. Meredith is the leading wicket-taker in the competition so far, with 27 wickets at an average of 15.41 in 13 outings, comprising two four-wicket hauls. He has bowled with good pace and looked in sharp rhythm.
When fit, Meredith can be a quality enforcer in the middle overs who can bowl hard lengths at high pace. Further, he can also give a few overs in the back end of the innings, making him a good package to have. Australia had a chance to include him in the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies and the upcoming South Africa games and see how he performs on true batting surfaces against big hitters.
In the current setup, they don’t really have an out-and-out hit-the-deck bowler in the bowling department. Still, he is a tempting option and can massively boost the bowling lineup, even if he doesn’t get consistent games in the XI. Such bowlers are always an asset on subcontinent wickets, and Meredith will be a handy option, especially given his recent red-hot form.
