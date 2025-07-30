News
Australia Sign Up Big Hitter for ODIs Against South Africa With Eyes on 2027 World Cup, Two Big Guns Return for T20Is
australia-cricket

Australia Sign Up Big Hitter for ODIs Against South Africa With Eyes on 2027 World Cup, Two Big Guns Return for T20Is

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 30, 2025
4 min read

He has earned his maiden ODI call-up after a strong showing on the West Indies tour.

Australia Sign Up Big Hitter for ODIs Against South Africa With Eyes on 2027 World Cup, Two Big Guns Return for T20Is

Australia have announced their squads for the upcoming white ball series against South Africa, which includes three T20Is and three ODIs in August.

They head into the series after a dominant tour of the West Indies, where they beat the hosts 5-0 in the T20Is. Riding high on that success, Australia have made some notable changes to their squad for the South Africa series.

Mitchell Owen Earns Maiden ODI Call Up

Mitchell Owen, the 23-year-old all-rounder, has earned his maiden ODI call-up after a strong showing on the West Indies tour. He featured in all five T20Is, scoring 125 runs in four innings. He batted at a strike rate of 192.30 and an average of 41.66.

Owen had a breakout season in the Big Bash League scoring two centuries and helping Hobart Hurricanes win their maiden title. Since then he has been in demand across various T20 leagues in South Africa, Pakistan, India and the United States. He was named player of the tournament in Major League Cricket 2025. Now he is part of both the ODI and T20I squads for the South Africa series.

Matthew Kuhnemann, who made his T20I debut against the West Indies earlier in June, has been selected for the T20I series against South Africa. Nathan Ellis has been included in both the T20I and ODI squads.

“Mitch Owen and Matt Kuhnemann making their respective debuts and the preparation and work done by Nathan Ellis to allow him to play all five matches were highlights,” Chief Selector George Bailey said.

Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood Return for Both Formats

Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood are back in both squads after sitting out the T20Is during the West Indies tour. Matt Short also returns after missing that series due to a side injury.

There are several notable changes from the squad that featured in the Champions Trophy 2025, where Australia suffered a semifinal defeat against India. They are now beginning to restructure with an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup. Steve Smith retired from the fifty-over format earlier this year. Glenn Maxwell, though continuing in T20Is, has also stepped away from ODIs. Marcus Stoinis has retired from one-day internationals and has not been named in the T20I squad either. Additionally, players such as Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tanveer Sangha have not been included in either squad for the upcoming series.

Mitch Marsh will continue as the ODI captain with Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc being rested.

“The smaller squad for a home series, along with the return of Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood, see some players not part of the squad for this Top End series, but all remain in the frame moving forward and we feel the entire group embraced every opportunity,” George Bailey added.

ALSO READ:

Australia Squad for T20I and ODI series against South Africa

T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

Australia’s Schedule for T20I and ODI Series Against South Africa

T20I Series

  • 1st T20I – August 10, Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin
  • 2nd T20I – August 12, Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin
  • 3rd T20I – August 16, Cazaly’s Stadium, Cairns

ODI Series

  • 1st ODI – August 19, Cazaly’s Stadium, Cairns
  • 2nd ODI – August 22, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
  • 3rd ODI – August 24, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs SA
Australia
Josh Hazlewood
Mitchell Owen
Travis Head
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

