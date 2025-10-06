Australia Test Hopefuls Flop in Sheffield Shield Round Just Ahead of Ashes 2025 Squad Announcement

Australia youngsters, also Ashes 2025 hopefuls, Sam Konstas and Nathan McSweeney, have made a false start to the first round of the Sheffield Shield for the 2025/26 season. Both registered low scores while playing for New South Wales and South Australia, respectively, to raise concerns ahead of the high-octane home rubber against England.

Konstas could only score four runs in 25 deliveries, without any boundaries, and was uncomfortable throughout his short stay at the crease on a lively pitch. Initially, Matthew Kelly drew an inside edge on the 24th ball of the innings, but the wicketkeeper, Joel Curtis, couldn’t hold on to the chance.

Unfortunately, Konstas couldn’t make the most of the reprieve and was dismissed on his next delivery off Joel Paris, who was magnificent in the opening spell. His vulnerability against the incoming deliveries came to the fore again, as Paris bowled a half volley on the middle stump from over the wicket that came in at pace to leave the batter stuck in his crease.

This was a perfect opportunity for him to get a few runs under his belt on a relatively arduous batting surface and prove his backing. Similar surfaces might be on offer in Ashes, and his perennial issues against incoming balls will surely make him prone to English attack.

Nathan McSweeney’s low score adds concerns for Australia

Apart from Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, another Ashes 2025 contender, failed on the opening day of the Sheffield Shield, leaving Australia selectors concerned. He couldn’t even open his account and was dismissed on a 21-ball duck.

ALSO READ:

While batting at No.3, McSweeney arrived in the 11th over of the innings and was troubled instantly by a quality pace attack, comprising Scott Boland and Fergus O’Neill. After initial struggles against Boland, he poked one outside the off-stump line, leading to an outside edge as the ball flew straight to the second slip.

McSweeney had a decent India tour, where he scored fifties in both innings of the second game, but couldn’t continue the form in the domestic competition. Like Konstas, he also had the opportunity to make a mark early in the season and press a case for Ashes selection, but he had let it slip.

Both may still be in contention for the series, but a promising start must have quashed doubts in the selectors’ minds ahead of Ashes 2025. Their failures mean the opening slot remains open, giving others a chance to stake a claim before the series starts.

Konstas and McSweeney also register low scores in second innings

Their low scores extended beyond the first innings, as Sam Konstas and Nathan McSweeney continued to underperform in the second innings. Konstas could only score 14 runs in 15 deliveries, including two boundaries.

Konstas went for a loose drive away from his body and hit the ball straight to the point region, where Ashton Agar completed an easy catch. He somehow tried to force himself into the shot, which didn’t work and resulted in another low score.

Meanwhile, McSweeney was out on 6 in 23 balls, which saw a solitary boundary. He was surprised by a short ball and went for an uncomfortable pull, only to get an edge straight into the wicketkeeper’s gloves.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.