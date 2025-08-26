Delhi Capitals Star Speaks About Heartbreak Of Being Dropped From Central Contracts Despite Consistent Domestic Performances

The spin-bowling all-rounder was ignored for the central contracts announced earlier this year

Since the beginning of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in 2023, Delhi Capitals are the only side to have reached all three finals but unfortunately miss out on the title.

In the latest edition, they clearly looked a cut above the rest in the tournament and looked good enough to break the streak of final losses, but a superb fifty from Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur as well as two excellent spells from Amelia Kerr and Nat Sciver-Brunt condemned to a third final loss.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Jess Jonassen has been at the heart of DC’s impressive reaching the summit clash across all three seasons.

Delhi Capitals star Jess Jonnasen left out of Australia central contracts list

The Australian has finished in the top 5 of the wicket-takers list in the last two seasons with 11 and 13 to her name, while she also stepped up with the bat in 2025, scoring 150 vital runs at a strike rate of 145 in the tournament.

Jonassen has been a key member of the Australia team that won the 2021 Women’s ODI World Cup as well as two T20 World Cups in 2020 and 2023. She also helped the Aussies clinch the Women’s Ashes twice.

In domestic cricket, the left-armer has been a consistent performer for Queensland Women, as she scored 332 runs and claimed 20 wickets in the Women’s National Cricket League. In the 2024-25 Women’s Big Bash League, Jonassen 218 runs from 12 matches and claimed 17 wickets for Brisbane Heat which took them to the final.

Despite all these performances which would’ve resulted in a call from the national selectors, Jonnasen hasn’t played for the Australian team since December 2023.

She was overlooked by the selectors for the upcoming 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup as well. To add to the disappointment, the 32-year-old was also left out of the Cricket Australia’s central contracts list, which hurt her the most.

Jonassen says she has ‘fallen out of love’ with international cricket

While admitting that some of her recent performances for Australia weren’t up to the mark, Jonassen felt that she had fallen out of love with international cricket.

“I fell out of love with it [international cricket], a little bit over the last few years. There were a few certain ways I was starting to feel, and I thought my performances were still warranting, not necessarily selections in final squads, but to at least travel and be contracted. To be told that it wasn’t ate away at me a little bit,” Jonassen told Wisden Women’s Cricket Weekly podcast.

“I got a player of the tournament in our domestic competition last year and I then found myself de-listed. For me, it wasn’t necessarily a form thing,” she further added.

Currently, the all-rounder is leading Welsh Fire in The Hundred Women’s 2025 and has scored 121 runs and scalped 10 wickets from seven matches.