Former Australia Captain Raises Concerns Over Top Order, Suggests Where Marnus Labuschagne Should Bat in Ashes 2025

Australia have numerous combinations to work with.

Australia have selected three top-order batters – Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, and Marnus Labuschagne – for the opening Ashes 2025 Test in Perth. The latter two were picked based on their Sheffield Shield form, but the management now faces a key decision: whether to open with Weatherald and slot Labuschagne at No. 3, or to open with Labuschagne and move Cameron Green to No. 3.

The last time Australia played a Test, they dropped Marnus and opted for Green in his position, while Sam Konstas opened. But now that he is back in the mix, Australia again have numerous combinations to work with.

In his column for ESPNcricinfo, former Australia captain Greg Chappell wrote that the plan to open with Marnus Labuschagne shows the team lacks a specialist opener they can trust. Citing the examples of Ian Chappell and Ricky Ponting, he explained that Labuschagne’s best position is at No.3, while suggesting that including Mitchell Marsh as an opener would have been better, as he can handle pace.

“Opening with Labuschagne is extremely risky. He should bat at three, as that is his specialist spot, where he has delivered prolifically. The fact that he is being considered as an opener suggests that the selectors do not have a specialist they trust. If they do go with Labuschagne at the top of the order, that will mean Green will be forced to bat at No. 3 again.”

Where should Marnus Labuschagne bat in first Ashes 2025 Test

Australia have selected the top three based on what it feels are the best options available at the moment. They rewarded Jake Weatherald for his immense consistency, and he must play in the XI since he is part of the setup.

That will allow Marnus Labuschagne to bat at No.3, where he averages 48.83 and has hit all 11 Test centuries. It will ensure Cameron Green goes slightly low in the order and avoid facing the new ball, for that’s the role he has played for most of his red-ball career, even if he was impressive in patches at No.3.

With a top-three of Usman Khawaja, Weatherald, and Labuschagne, everyone in the batting unit gets to bat at their original spot, which ticks the first and a crucial box. Even if Weatherald fails in the opening game, at least others are in the best possible position to contribute.

The issues will arise only if Green is unfit to bowl, as Australia will need an additional bowling option, Beau Webster, in such a case. There was an injury scare that forced him to miss the ODI series against India, which was termed precautionary, and the all-rounder must contribute with the ball to allow Australia to play their best batting lineup.

