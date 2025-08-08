Former Australia Legend Predicts The Ashes 2025 Scoreline After England Failed to Clinch Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

England are yet to defeat them in an Ashes Test in Australia for more than a decade.

Legendary Australian pacer Glenn McGrath has recently predicted the final scoreline of the Ashes 2025. This comes shortly after the conclusion of a five-match long Test series between England and India. Notably, Australia will host their arch-rivals England for the Ashes 2025, which will commence on November 21.

All matches (55) India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 Namibia T20, 2025 Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Viking Cup, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 KNK – AMR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 VSS – ROR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 TBW – SVL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR – ODW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – ODW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Live – t20 – Croatia ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 CRO 25/1 CYP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Croatia ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 BAN – SPE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – ESM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northampton England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOR – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SOM – DURH – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC 43/5 91YC 44/1 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 CCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 RTZ – JJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KGC – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL 139/10 PRK 166/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR 175/10 PENG 92/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 MEL – KLPR 250/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR – JOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 MEL – PRK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PENG – SEL – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 BBW 98/9 MWW 110/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MDW – SHLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 EAE – PMW 0/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ – NPB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ – EAE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 NPB – PMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – PAK-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGY – SLBL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – TRR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 OVI – MAO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 WEF – LOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – TRW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 OIW-W – MOW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 WFW-W – LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 FRA – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 SWE – AUST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 SWE – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 AUST – FRA – Fixtures Standings

Glenn McGrath Predicts The Ashes 2025 Whitewash for England

The former bowler emphasised England’s recent match stats on Australian soil while claiming that his side would completely outplay them to win all the fixtures of the five-match series at home. Notably, England are yet to defeat them in an Ashes Test in Australia for more than a decade as the hosts have secured three consecutive home Ashes series with the scorelines of 5-0, 4-0, and 4-0, respectively.

“It’s very rare for me to make a prediction and I can’t make a different one — 5-0. Plus, that track record England have had, it’d be interesting to see if they can win a Test,” he stated on a BBC Radio show.

ALSO READ:

Moreover, England also failed to win an Ashes series at home since defeating Australia 3-2 in 2015. They have levelled the latest two series 2-2 in 2019 and 2023. The English side has also showcased a similar performance against India in the red-ball format in recent times. After the 2022 series draw, they also failed to clinch the series this time around, even after getting the upper hand multiple times over a young and less experienced Indian squad.

McGrath Warns Australia to Dismiss Harry Brook Early

While urging the visitors to “strengthen” their bowling unit ahead of the much-anticipated Ashes, the 55-year-old has also felt that the upcoming series would hold immense importance to one of the star England players, Joe Root. The batter’s stats while playing in Australia strongly establish McGrath’s take as it reads — 892 runs in 14 matches, including nine half-centuries, at an average of 35.68.

However, Root has been enjoying an elite form in the longest format of the game in recent years. The batter who has notched up 2,127 runs in 23 matches since 2024, including nine tons and sixty fifty-plus scores, may also overturn his lean patch throughout the years in the upcoming series.

“This series will be a big one for Root. He’s never really done that well in Australia. He has not even got a 100 over there. Brook is the one I’ve enjoyed watching. The Australians will need to get on him pretty early,” added the pacer.

He has also banked on England’s white-ball captain Harry Brook to have a memorable Ashes 2025, after his impressive performance against India in the recent Test series. Notably, England’s Player of the Series, Brook (481), finished as the second highest run-getter of this series, just behind their former captain Root(537).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.