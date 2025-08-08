News
Former Australia Legend Glenn McGrath Predicts The Ashes 2025 Scoreline After England Failed to Clinch Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy
australia-cricket

Former Australia Legend Predicts The Ashes 2025 Scoreline After England Failed to Clinch Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 8, 2025
3 min read

England are yet to defeat them in an Ashes Test in Australia for more than a decade.

Former Australia Legend Glenn McGrath Predicts The Ashes 2025 Scoreline After England Failed to Clinch Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Legendary Australian pacer Glenn McGrath has recently predicted the final scoreline of the Ashes 2025. This comes shortly after the conclusion of a five-match long Test series between England and India. Notably, Australia will host their arch-rivals England for the Ashes 2025, which will commence on November 21.

Glenn McGrath Predicts The Ashes 2025 Whitewash for England

The former bowler emphasised England’s recent match stats on Australian soil while claiming that his side would completely outplay them to win all the fixtures of the five-match series at home. Notably, England are yet to defeat them in an Ashes Test in Australia for more than a decade as the hosts have secured three consecutive home Ashes series with the scorelines of 5-0, 4-0, and 4-0, respectively.

“It’s very rare for me to make a prediction and I can’t make a different one — 5-0. Plus, that track record England have had, it’d be interesting to see if they can win a Test,” he stated on a BBC Radio show.

ALSO READ:

Moreover, England also failed to win an Ashes series at home since defeating Australia 3-2 in 2015. They have levelled the latest two series 2-2 in 2019 and 2023. The English side has also showcased a similar performance against India in the red-ball format in recent times. After the 2022 series draw, they also failed to clinch the series this time around, even after getting the upper hand multiple times over a young and less experienced Indian squad.

McGrath Warns Australia to Dismiss Harry Brook Early

While urging the visitors to “strengthen” their bowling unit ahead of the much-anticipated Ashes, the 55-year-old has also felt that the upcoming series would hold immense importance to one of the star England players, Joe Root. The batter’s stats while playing in Australia strongly establish McGrath’s take as it reads — 892 runs in 14 matches, including nine half-centuries, at an average of 35.68.

However, Root has been enjoying an elite form in the longest format of the game in recent years. The batter who has notched up 2,127 runs in 23 matches since 2024, including nine tons and sixty fifty-plus scores, may also overturn his lean patch throughout the years in the upcoming series.

“This series will be a big one for Root. He’s never really done that well in Australia. He has not even got a 100 over there. Brook is the one I’ve enjoyed watching. The Australians will need to get on him pretty early,” added the pacer.

He has also banked on England’s white-ball captain Harry Brook to have a memorable Ashes 2025, after his impressive performance against India in the recent Test series. Notably, England’s Player of the Series, Brook (481), finished as the second highest run-getter of this series, just behind their former captain Root(537).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Anderson Tendulkar Trophy 2025
Australia
Australia vs England
ENG vs IND 2025
Glenn McGrath
Harry Brook
Joe Root
The Ashes 2025
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

