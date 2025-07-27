News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Glenn Maxwell took a fabulous catch to send back Romario Shepherd during the fourth T20I between West Indies and Australia in Saint Kitts.
australia-cricket

Glenn Maxwell Displays Brilliant Athleticism and Reflexes To Dismiss Romario Shepherd in 4th T20I [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 27, 2025
3 min read

He was lively on the field throughout the game.

Glenn Maxwell took a fabulous catch to send back Romario Shepherd during the fourth T20I between West Indies and Australia in Saint Kitts.

Glenn Maxwell took a fabulous catch to send back Romario Shepherd during the fourth T20I between West Indies and Australia in Saint Kitts. He was lively on the field throughout the game and took some terrific catches, but the best came on the second delivery of the 15th over.

Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Hungary HUN

Luxembourg LUX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Austria AUST

Romania ROM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Twickenham TWI

Banstead BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
East Molesey ESM

Banstead BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Twickenham TWI

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Spencer SPE

East Molesey ESM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Twickenham TWI

East Molesey ESM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Chennai Kings CA CHK

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club FRC

Maxx Cricket Club MXC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 08:40 AM IST
JB Kings JBK

MB Malik Sports UMZ MBMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Utkal Cricket Club UTC

KL Gladiators KLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
MR KB Putrajaya MKP

Sky Warriors Cricket Club SWCL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 08:40 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
United Arab Emirates UAE

Uganda UGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Boost Defenders BDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Match Cancelled

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Surrey Women SUR-W

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
World Championship of Legends, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
South Africa Champions SAC

Australia Champions AAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
World Championship of Legends, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
India Champions IAC

England Champions EDC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
28 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures Standings

Adam Zampa bowled a drag-down delivery outside the off-stump line, to which Shepherd muscled powerfully down the ground, and the ball seemed to be going over the ropes. However, Maxwell, who was straight at long-on, sprinted to his right and jumped to his fullest at the right time.

He grabbed the ball with both hands and landed just inside the rope, but the momentum of his body was taking him over the boundary. As he was about to go over, Maxwell threw the ball towards Cameron Green, who did a fine job of coming near from the long-off region.

ALSO READ:

The ball went straight into Green’s big hands, as Maxwell’s brilliance ensured a wicket on a delivery that was bound to go for a maximum. While such catches have become common, the ball was travelling high and quickly, making things arduous, but he was fully aware of the boundaries and showed terrific athleticism.

Glenn Maxwell enjoyed a fruitful outing in the fourth T20I against the West Indies

Overall, Glenn Maxwell had a terrific time on the field during the fourth T20I against the Men in Maroon in Saint Kitts. In the first innings, he took two catches on his own and was instrumental in dismissing Shepherd, which statistically went in Cameron Green’s tally since he had the final hand.

Maxwell’s one-handed stunner to send Roston Chase back was also a fine effort, for he ensured West Indies were restricted to a chaseable target due to his superior fielding performance. Later, he opened the innings and scored a quickfire 47 in just 18 balls, including one boundary and six maximums, at a strike rate of 261.11.

85.10% of his runs came via boundaries, as Maxwell kept the momentum going despite Australia losing Mitchell Marsh on just the second ball of the innings. He formed a vital 66-run stand with Josh Inglis for the second wicket and a 63-run partnership with Cameron Green for the third wicket before getting out in the 11th over.

He registered three low scores earlier in the series, but came up with a timely knock to seal Australia’s fourth consecutive win. For his fielding and batting performances, Maxwell earned the Player of the Match award.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Adam Zampa
Glenn Maxwell
Romario Shepherd
WI vs AUS
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

RCB Star Tim David Firms Up IPL 2026 Retention With Blistering 37-Ball Maiden T20 Century in 3rd T20I Against West Indies

RCB Star Firms Up IPL 2026 Retention With Blistering 37-Ball Maiden T20 Century

This is also the fastest T20I century for Australia.
9:45 am
Sreejita Sen
Australia A Players push for Ashes 2025 Jason Sangha Jake Weatherald Liam Scott

3 Australia A Players Making A Strong Push For Ashes 2025 After Performance vs Sri Lanka A

This can also smoothen the transition post David Warner retirement.
July 23, 2025
Vishnu PN
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Adam Zampa was at his threatening best during the latest T20I between West Indies and Australia in Jamaica.

Just 2 Games in IPL 2025, but Despite Impressive Showing In Internationals, SRH Star Could Be Headed to IPL 2026 Auction Pool

He bowled beautifully and showed why he is among the finest spinners in the world.
July 23, 2025
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.