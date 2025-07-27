Glenn Maxwell Displays Brilliant Athleticism and Reflexes To Dismiss Romario Shepherd in 4th T20I [WATCH]

He was lively on the field throughout the game.

Glenn Maxwell took a fabulous catch to send back Romario Shepherd during the fourth T20I between West Indies and Australia in Saint Kitts. He was lively on the field throughout the game and took some terrific catches, but the best came on the second delivery of the 15th over.

All matches (34) Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN – LUX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 AUST – ROM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ESM – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – SPE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 SPE – ESM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – ESM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CHK – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – SUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC – MXC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK – MBMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 UTC – KLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MKP – SWCL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – UGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 SGT – MAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Canceled – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 SAC – AAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – EDC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings

Adam Zampa bowled a drag-down delivery outside the off-stump line, to which Shepherd muscled powerfully down the ground, and the ball seemed to be going over the ropes. However, Maxwell, who was straight at long-on, sprinted to his right and jumped to his fullest at the right time.

He grabbed the ball with both hands and landed just inside the rope, but the momentum of his body was taking him over the boundary. As he was about to go over, Maxwell threw the ball towards Cameron Green, who did a fine job of coming near from the long-off region.

ALSO READ:

The ball went straight into Green’s big hands, as Maxwell’s brilliance ensured a wicket on a delivery that was bound to go for a maximum. While such catches have become common, the ball was travelling high and quickly, making things arduous, but he was fully aware of the boundaries and showed terrific athleticism.

Maxwell magic on the rope 🤌



Full sprint, mid-air grab, lightning flick – pulled off the impossible like it was routine!#WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/mHQ8HeXtiu — FanCode (@FanCode) July 27, 2025

Glenn Maxwell enjoyed a fruitful outing in the fourth T20I against the West Indies

Overall, Glenn Maxwell had a terrific time on the field during the fourth T20I against the Men in Maroon in Saint Kitts. In the first innings, he took two catches on his own and was instrumental in dismissing Shepherd, which statistically went in Cameron Green’s tally since he had the final hand.

Maxwell’s one-handed stunner to send Roston Chase back was also a fine effort, for he ensured West Indies were restricted to a chaseable target due to his superior fielding performance. Later, he opened the innings and scored a quickfire 47 in just 18 balls, including one boundary and six maximums, at a strike rate of 261.11.

85.10% of his runs came via boundaries, as Maxwell kept the momentum going despite Australia losing Mitchell Marsh on just the second ball of the innings. He formed a vital 66-run stand with Josh Inglis for the second wicket and a 63-run partnership with Cameron Green for the third wicket before getting out in the 11th over.

He registered three low scores earlier in the series, but came up with a timely knock to seal Australia’s fourth consecutive win. For his fielding and batting performances, Maxwell earned the Player of the Match award.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.