Glenn Maxwell Displays Brilliant Athleticism and Reflexes To Dismiss Romario Shepherd in 4th T20I [WATCH]

He was lively on the field throughout the game.
Glenn Maxwell took a fabulous catch to send back Romario Shepherd during the fourth T20I between West Indies and Australia in Saint Kitts. He was lively on the field throughout the game and took some terrific catches, but the best came on the second delivery of the 15th over.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Cancelled
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Adam Zampa bowled a drag-down delivery outside the off-stump line, to which Shepherd muscled powerfully down the ground, and the ball seemed to be going over the ropes. However, Maxwell, who was straight at long-on, sprinted to his right and jumped to his fullest at the right time.
He grabbed the ball with both hands and landed just inside the rope, but the momentum of his body was taking him over the boundary. As he was about to go over, Maxwell threw the ball towards Cameron Green, who did a fine job of coming near from the long-off region.
ALSO READ:
The ball went straight into Green’s big hands, as Maxwell’s brilliance ensured a wicket on a delivery that was bound to go for a maximum. While such catches have become common, the ball was travelling high and quickly, making things arduous, but he was fully aware of the boundaries and showed terrific athleticism.
Overall, Glenn Maxwell had a terrific time on the field during the fourth T20I against the Men in Maroon in Saint Kitts. In the first innings, he took two catches on his own and was instrumental in dismissing Shepherd, which statistically went in Cameron Green’s tally since he had the final hand.
Maxwell’s one-handed stunner to send Roston Chase back was also a fine effort, for he ensured West Indies were restricted to a chaseable target due to his superior fielding performance. Later, he opened the innings and scored a quickfire 47 in just 18 balls, including one boundary and six maximums, at a strike rate of 261.11.
85.10% of his runs came via boundaries, as Maxwell kept the momentum going despite Australia losing Mitchell Marsh on just the second ball of the innings. He formed a vital 66-run stand with Josh Inglis for the second wicket and a 63-run partnership with Cameron Green for the third wicket before getting out in the 11th over.
He registered three low scores earlier in the series, but came up with a timely knock to seal Australia’s fourth consecutive win. For his fielding and batting performances, Maxwell earned the Player of the Match award.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.