australia-cricket

Glenn Maxwell Puts An End To Lean Form With Series-winning Fifty In AUS vs SA 3rd T20I [WATCH]

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 16, 2025
1 min read

Maxwell's knock took Australia to the win with one ball left

Glenn Maxwell had a terrible run in the T20Is off late, scoring just two 30-plus scores from 19 innings since February last year.

Even though he hit a hundred for Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket (MLC), his lean run with the bat was a concern for Australia as Maxwell scored five single-digit scores from the six matches he played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for Punjab Kings.

Glenn Maxwell wins AUS vs SA T20I series with unbeaten 62 off 36 balls

Against South Africa, however, Maxwell was excellent with the ball and sharp in the field as he claimed the all-important wicket of Ryan Rickleton in the first T20I in Darwin.

ALSO READ:

He finally ended his torrid run with the bat with a match and series-winning 62 not out off 36 balls which he finished off with a boundary in the last over.

Australia were chasing 173 and kept losing wickets at one end when Maxwell held firm at one end and guided them to a two-wicket victory.

More to follow…

AUS vs SA
Australia
Glenn Maxwell
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Dewald Brevis was at his ruthless best during the third T20I against Australia, hitting bowlers all around the park.

