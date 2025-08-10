News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Marcus Stoinis has been one of the reasons behind the team’s immense success in ICC’s white-ball tournaments.
australia-cricket

Has Marcus Stoinis Slipped Out of Australia’s Plans Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: August 10, 2025
4 min read

Marcus Stoinis provided balance and consistency to the unit.

Marcus Stoinis has been one of the reasons behind the team’s immense success in ICC’s white-ball tournaments.

Australia employed an interesting strategy during the recently concluded T20I series against the West Indies, which showcased how modern-day T20 Cricket will be played. They had almost all-rounders from top to bottom, most of whom were capable of being flexible and hitting big shots from the first ball. That worked for them, as Australia had options galore in each department and were ruthless with their approach.

While they had several all-rounders in the series, one major missing was Marcus Stoinis, who has been integral to Australia’s white-ball teams in recent years. He has been one of the reasons behind the team’s immense success in ICC’s white-ball tournaments, including the World Cup and T20 World Cup. He provided balance and consistency to the unit.

Result – t20 – South Mackay
India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025
Australia A Women AUSA-W

144/8

India A Women INDA-W

140/8

Australia A Women beat India A Women by 4 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Kakinada Kings KNK

128/6

Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

195/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Kakinada Kings KNK

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
Purani Delhi 6 PD

136/8

North Delhi Strikers NDS

179/8

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

New Delhi Tigers NDT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers NDS

West Delhi Lions WDL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
Croatia CRO

111/4

Cyprus CYP

134/4

Cyprus beat Croatia by 23 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
Croatia CRO

103/4

Cyprus CYP

102/8

Croatia beat Cyprus by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
Croatia CRO

55/2

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Kent KENT

101/4

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Somerset SOM

139/2

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – London
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Middlesex MID

Sussex SUSS

120/4

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Derbyshire DER

155/4

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Birmingham Bears BB

155/6

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Gloucestershire GLO

Leicestershire LEI

119/4

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Essex ESS

Worcestershire WOR

161/2

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

70/9

Bud Cricket Club BCC

20/0

Bud Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 10 wickets (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Nabajyoti Club NAJC

119/10

Guwahati Giants GUG

121/7

Guwahati Giants beat Nabajyoti Club by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Navarang Club NVR

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
NCM Investment NCMI

Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
CECC CEC-A

Royal Trivianz RTZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Johor JOR

47/10

Perak PRK

49/5

Perak beat Johor by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Melaka MEL

107/8

Penang PENG

111/4

Penang beat Melaka by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Selangor SEL

76/1

Kuala Lumpur KLPR

141/1

Selangor beat Kuala Lumpur by 9 wickets (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Mysore Warriors MYW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Mysore Warriors Women MWW

96/7

Hubli Tigers Women HTW

107/10

Hubli Tigers Women beat Mysore Warriors Women by 11 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
NPL Bears NPB

196/4

Eavion Eagles EAE

144/10

NPL Bears beat Eavion Eagles by 52 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
Paratus Jets PAJ

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

2/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Pakistan Women PAK-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – San Fernando
Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

31/0

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
SLC Greys SLGY

163/6

SLC Greens SLGR

165/5

SLC Greens won by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
SLC Greens SLGR

SLC Blues SLBL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
Australia AUS

178/10

South Africa SA

161/9

Australia beat South Africa by 17 runs

Fixtures
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
10 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Trent Rockets TRR

Northern Superchargers NOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
11 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Manchester Originals MAO

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Live – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

139/7

Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

77/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

London Spirit Women LSW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
Sweden SWE

152/7

France FRA

153/8

France beat Sweden by 2 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
Austria AUST

12/0

Norway NOR

105/10

Fixtures Standings

How Marcus Stoinis contributed to Australia’s glory in white-ball cricket

Marcus Stoinis made his Australia debut on the tour to England in 2015, playing both T20I and ODIs. His superior power-hitting ability and expertise to bowl immaculate lengths with the ball made him a permanent member soon. Since making his ODI debut, Stoinis has been among 18 players from the top ten teams and the only second Australian with more than 1000 runs and 40 wickets.

His impact was higher in T20Is, where he was Australia’s asset and performed the tough job. Overall, he is only the 15th player among the top ten teams to have a double of 1000 runs and 40 wickets in the shortest format, but this doesn’t really show his real value. Among all the players falling in this category, Stoinis’ average difference of 7.67 between batting and bowling is the highest.

The second-highest, Shane Watson, has an average difference of 4.51, a massive gap between Stoinis and him. As a batter, he has 1245 runs at an average of 31.92 and a 148.56 strike rate in 61 innings, including five fifties. As a bowler, he has 45 wickets at 24.24 runs apiece in 48 outings, comprising a four-wicket haul.

Stoinis is naturally a top-order batter, but he settled himself into the middle order brilliantly to help Australia gain balance and power in the later phase of the innings. 88.52% of his T20I innings came while batting at No.5 or below. Then, he also contributed immensely with the ball.

ALSO READ:

Recent changing trends in Australian cricket

Marcus Stoinis announced a shock retirement from ODIs days before the 2025 Champions Trophy, which was a major setback for Australia. However, he remained available for selection in the shortest format. But he was ignored for the West Indies T20Is.

He has also been excluded from the upcoming T20I series at home against South Africa. The reason for his exclusion from this series is Stoinis’ deal in The Hundred, which coincides with the South Africa series. While he is a quality player, Australia now have options to replace him in this format.

Several changes have come in Australia’s white-ball sides, and fresh faces have taken over the team. Despite their preference for all-rounders, they ignored Marcus Stoinis. This suggests that the team is looking towards the future and is willing to make big changes.

Has Marcus Stoinis already played his last game in Australia colours?

When Marcus Stoinis announced his ODI retirement, his priorities were clear; he wanted to play more franchise cricket. That is also the reason why he was unavailable for selection in the crucial South Africa series because he had prioritised The Hundred. Hence, the road ahead for him can be arduous.

Australia would want continuity with selection and give preference to players who are available all the time. They also have ample all-round options to work with, most of them young and long-term investments. Hence, the management would want them to give more exposure before the next T20 World Cup and help them settle into the team.

So, they are likely to ignore Stoinis whenever he is available, as they did in the West Indies series. Australia have equally explosive batters in the middle who are strong against pacers and can thwack hard lengths. Then, his bowling job was to bowl slightly shorter lengths in middle overs, but Cameron Green, once fit, can perform that role.

Stoinis, 35, doesn’t have age on his side either, and his recent T20 stocks have reduced, for he didn’t have a great IPL and MLC 2025 as an all-rounder. Hence, Australia are likely to move on from him. He is a quality player, but Stoinis will find it hard to make a place for himself in Australia’s T20I setup now.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Australia
Marcus Stoinis
T20 World Cup 2026
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

glenn maxwell boundary catch aus vs sa 1st t20i ryan rickleton

Glenn Maxwell Pulls Off A Stunner On Boundary To Dismiss Ryan Rickleton In Aus vs SA 1st T20I [WATCH]

Australia set South Africa a target of 179 at
7:23 pm
Samarnath Soory
RCB Star Tim David Smashes Insane 109m Six To Roof Of Stadium During AUS vs SA 1st T20I

RCB Star Tim David Smashes Insane 109m Six To Roof Of Stadium During AUS vs SA 1st T20I [WATCH]

He launched the first delivery of the 12th over out of the Marrara Oval Stadium.
5:22 pm
Sreejita Sen
marnus labuschagne ready to open aus vs eng the ashes 2025 sam konstas cameron green

Marnus Labuschagne Reveals The Sacrifice He Needs To Get Back In Australian Test Team For The Ashes

Labuschagne was dropped for the recent series against West Indies
4:10 pm
Samarnath Soory
Tim David Kwena Maphaka AUS vs SA 1st T20I

Tim David Hammers a Brutal Six, Gets Applause From Kwena Maphaka During AUS vs SA 1st T20I [WATCH]

His knock included eight sixes.
6:16 pm
Disha Asrani
Punjab Kings All-rounder Added To Australia Squad As Replacement For Matt Short Ahead Of AUS vs SA T20Is

Punjab Kings All-rounder Added To Australia Squad As Replacement For Matt Short Ahead Of AUS vs SA T20Is

Australia will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against South Africa.
3:39 pm
Amogh Bodas
Why is Pat Cummins Not in Australia Playing XI For AUS vs SA T20Is?

Why is Pat Cummins Not in Australia Playing XI For AUS vs SA T20Is?

He last featured in a 20-over match for Australia during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
2:30 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.