How Marnus Labuschagne Kept His Promise to Steve Smith, Earned Message From Australia Legend Before Ashes 2025.

Marnus Labuschagne had a rough time as a batter, as he couldn’t make big scores and was dropped from Australia’s Test side. Since then, he has worked on his technique and expanded his range to score more quickly rather than spending unnecessary time at the crease without many runs.

He has scored loads of runs in domestic competitions, including two centuries in three innings each in the Sheffield Shield and the One-Day Cup. No wonder Labuschagne has again edged other contenders and remains ahead of the likes of Sam Konstas and Nathan McSweeney in the pecking order.

Talking to reporters, Steve Smith revealed that Marnus Labuschagne had promised him he would be in the team for the first Ashes 2025 Test, and he has backed his words by scoring a truckload of runs. Additionally, Smith sent him the message saying he is proud of his achievements as a batter in recent times.

“He said to me at the start of the summer, ‘I’ll be in that Test team come the first (Ashes) Test. He’s backed up his words, probably. I sent him a message a couple of days ago saying how proud I was of him. He’s obviously not selected yet, but he’s done a lot of things right.”

Why Marnus Labuschagne should play as an opener in Ashes 2025

Marnus Labuschagne has consistently been a high-quality batter and has shown a higher ceiling than most other young players emerging. He was one of the best batters during his initial years, scoring runs in most countries and cementing his place at No.3.

Labuschagne found himself in two minds in the middle, where he couldn’t find ways to score runs, and pitches were equally treacherous to bat on most venues. However, he won’t mind enduring that lean patch, for it helped him understand his game more closely and iron out chinks before completely falling off the radar.

Now that he is back among the runs, Australia should give him an extended run as Usman Khawaja’s opening partner in the Ashes 2025. Their head coach, Andrew McDonald, indicated a few days back that Labuschagne might be back in the fold after working on certain areas and regaining consistency.

England have a quality pace attack this time, and incumbents like Sam Konstas have shown obvious issues against the moving ball in the opening few rounds of the Sheffield Shield. Usman Khawaja has also been inconsistent lately, which makes Labuschagne even more crucial, as he is in form and can provide much-needed stability from one end in an otherwise shaky top order.

