Josh Hazlewood Injury Update — Australia Pacer Suffers Hamstring Injury Scare Ahead of The Ashes 2025

Fans have been waiting for the Josh Hazlewood injury update as Australia have been handed an injury scare ahead of the start of the Ashes 2025, with pacer suffering a hamstring scare during the Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and Victoria at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Let’s take a look at the Josh Hazlewood injury update here.

Josh Hazlewood Injury Update — Pacer Suffers Hamstring Injury Scare Ahead of The Ashes 2025

Josh Hazlewood was in action for New South Wales against Victoria in the Sheffield Shield when he was seen leaving the field having hamstring issues during the morning session on Day 3. He stayed off the field for a long time and did not return after lunch. With Pat Cummins already set to miss the first Test, which begins on November 21, Australia will be hoping Hazlewood recovers in time for the match.

Josh Hazlewood bowled 18 overs in the first innings but went wicketless. In the second innings, he bowled nine overs and managed to take one wicket.

Pat Cummins gave Josh Hazlewood injury update, saying that he seemed in good spirits when he came off the field and should hopefully be fine.

“Joshy was pretty chipper when he got out, so hopefully he should be fine,” Pat Cummins said at a Cricket Australia announcement for major sponsors NRMA.

In the same Sheffield Shield match, New South Wales all-rounder Sean Abbott, who is also part of Australia’s squad for the first Ashes 2025 Test, suffered a hamstring issue and left the field. Pat Cummins said that he was not completely sure about Abbott’s condition and that the medical team was still assessing him.

“Sean I’m not so sure about. I think they’re still assessing him,” he added.

Australia Face Fast Bowling Dilemma Ahead of The Ashes 2025 First Test

Australia are already without their captain Pat Cummins for the opening Test of the series, and Scott Boland is expected to take his place in the playing XI.

If Josh Hazlewood is also ruled out, Brendan Doggett could be called up to make his Test debut.

Hazlewood had also missed three Tests last summer and played only two of the five matches in the Test series against India due to a side injury.

Australia squad for The Ashes 2025 First Test

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

