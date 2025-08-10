Marnus Labuschagne Reveals The Sacrifice He Needs To Get Back In Australian Test Team For The Ashes

Labuschagne was dropped for the recent series against West Indies

Marnus Labuschagne has been going through a rough patch which was bound to happen looking at his decline in Test cricket for the last two years. After scoring nine hundreds, two of which were double tons, within two calendar years, Labuschagne managed to score four fifties and a hundred in 2023.

From January 2024 onwards, the Queenslander failed to reach three figures even once in 24 innings while getting to a half century six times. His last hundred came in the 2023 Ashes in England.

Marnus Labuschagne plans for Test return with The Ashes 2025

He managed to get to 90 just once in these 24 innings, which showed his waning ability to convert good starts into big scores. Within just two years of cementing his place as Australia No.3, Labuschagne was forced to open the innings in the World Test Championship 2025 final against South Africa in June when Cameron Green returned from an injury.

The 31-year-old failed to make the most of the opportunity as he recorded scores of 17 and 22 at Lord’s as Australia failed to defend their WTC title. The axe fell swiftly when Australia announced the squad for their West Indies which kept out Labuschagne and captain Pat Cummins making it clear that Green will be their No.3 for the foreseeable future.

This meant Labuschagne has to bat in the opener’s role whether he prefers it or not. The Queenslander is well aware of the fact as he hopes he can make a comeback for the Ashes beginning in November.

“This (being dropped) has given me an opportunity to reflect and not having the pressure of the media saying, ‘Marnus has got to go.’I mean that’s part of the game. There is a tipping point but it’s something I thrive on… proving the doubters wrong and being able to find a way. Missing those West Indies Tests gave me the chance to back and think,” Labuschagne told News Corp in an interview.

Competition with Sam Konstas and Cameron Green

Labuschagne remained optimistic while also speaking openly about the sacrifice he has to make in order to keep playing Test cricket.

“If opener is where I need to bat to be playing in the Test team, that’s fine. If you had asked me where I prefer to bat obviously I have batted at three my whole career, but at this stage you don’t get a choice,” he said.

Sam Konstas, who has impressed in the series against India, is likely to back on the bench after a woeful run of form in Australia’s successful series in the Caribbean.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.