Australian spinner Nathan Lyon received a massive setback when he was dropped for the third Test against the West Indies in Jamaica.
australia-cricket

‘Disappointed With the Decision’ — Nathan Lyon Reveals Emotions After Being Left Out of Playing XI for Jamaica Test

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 29, 2025
3 min read

It was the first time since 2013 that he didn’t feature in Australia’s Test XI for a non-injury reason.

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon received a massive setback when he was dropped for the third Test against the West Indies in Jamaica.

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon received a massive setback when he was dropped for the third Test against the West Indies in Jamaica earlier this month. It was the first time since 2013 that he didn’t feature in Australia’s Test XI for a non-injury reason.

Finally, he has opened up about being left out of the XI, stating he was disappointed, even though he understood the reason why he was excluded, which logically can’t be termed ‘dropped’. Speaking during an appearance with a corporate partner of the Melbourne Renegades, Lyon expressed his wish to play all games for Australia, claiming that he can contribute across conditions.

“There’s no point hiding behind it; I was disappointed with the decision, but I totally understood it. Disappointed on a number of levels that: One, I believe I can play a role in any conditions, and I still honestly believe that. I want to play every game for Australia, and I’ve just got that belief that I can play a role in any conditions, as every cricketer should have that belief.”

Lyon made his Test debut in 2011 and has been a constant member of the team since then, having 562 wickets at an average of 30.14 and a 61.39 strike rate in 259 innings, including 24 five-wicket and five ten-wicket hauls. He is the third-leading wicket-taker for Australia in the longest format and will soon surpass Glenn McGrath (563), whereas he is also the fifth-most capped Australian Test player, with 139 outings.

Why did Australia drop Nathan Lyon for the Jamaica Test?

Multiple factors must have been taken into account before deciding to drop a veteran like Nathan Lyon for the Jamaica Test. Firstly, it was a pink-ball Test, so pacers were obviously going to get more assistance, as is always the case in Day-Night Tests under lights.

ALSO READ:

Secondly, Lyon’s utility wasn’t high in recent pink-ball Tests before this one, for he hardly got to bowl amidst the domination of fast bowlers. For instance, he bowled only a solitary over in the Adelaide Day-Night game against India last year and didn’t bowl at all in the Ashes 2021/22 fixture in Hobart, as pacers ruled the proceedings.

Then, the nature of pitches in the West Indies constantly demanded more pacers, who collectively averaged 17.67 compared to 26.27 by spinners in the series. Hence, Australia chose Scott Boland over Lyon as an additional seamer, and the move worked for the team.

Boland wreaked havoc by taking six wickets across both innings, including a hat-trick, and was instrumental in bundling the West Indies for a mere 27 in the second innings. Spinners didn’t get any wickets in the game, and Australia eventually made the right call by benching Lyon, who understands the team dynamics and remains an integral member of the Test side.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Australia
Nathan Lyon
Scott Boland
WI vs AUS
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

