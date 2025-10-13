Pat Cummins Addresses Long-Term Concerns After Fresh Back Injury Setback Ahead of Ashes 2025.

Cummins has had multiple back issues over the years.

While uncertainty for the Ashes 2025 lingers for Pat Cummins, Australia might be more concerned about his long-term availability after a fresh bout of back injury. He had his first stress fracture soon after his Test debut in 2011, before another one in November 2012 and a recurrence in 2013.

Later, he suffered his third major stress fracture in September 2015, which ruled him out for around 18 months. The Australian captain returned to competitive cricket and finally played a Test match against India in 2017 after five years.

After a new lumbar bone stress issue, Cummins has been hopeful of a swift return, with no long-term effects on his body and workload. While speaking at the Fox Cricket season launch event in Sydney, he highlighted how non-stop cricket he played since his return in 2017 and was positive about featuring in more matches once he regains full fitness.

“It’s a back injury that I haven’t had for about seven or eight years, and I’ve played a lot of cricket between that. I know in myself that if I get it right (and) do it properly, when I come back, I shouldn’t have to worry about it all. And, hopefully, I can play as much, even more cricket than I had previously in the last few years.”

Why Australia can’t risk another back injury to Pat Cummins

As hopeful as Pat Cummins sounded in his latest statement, concerns regarding his long-term fitness will persist for some time, especially given his extensive history. He might have played ample cricket for seven consecutive years, but the recurrence of back injury always remains a possibility.

Even beyond Ashes, Australia have several crucial assignments lined up across formats, including the T20 World Cup 2026, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2027, and World Cup 2027. Cummins remains vital for all these series, and his form will dictate how the team fares, at least in the two longer versions.

He is the captain of the ODI and Test formats and among their best bowlers, with ample experience playing in these conditions. So, Australia will be cautious of rushing him back into the setup, even if that means him missing the full summer.

Additionally, Cummins also has IPL commitments, as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have invested heavily in him and would expect him to be available as much as possible, as the setup revolves around him. His priority can still be Australian cricket, but he understands he can’t skip IPL just like any other T20 league to manage his workload, given he is the captain who takes a whopping INR 18 crore.

