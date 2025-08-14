News
Punjab Kings Star Ruled Out Of AUS vs SA T20Is After Blow On Head From Kagiso Rabada
australia-cricket

Punjab Kings Star Ruled Out Of AUS vs SA T20Is After Blow On Head From Kagiso Rabada

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: August 14, 2025
4 min read

The AUS vs SA 3rd T20I will be played on August 16 in Cairns.

Punjab Kings Mitch Owen Star Ruled Out Of AUS vs SA T20Is Lance Morris Matt Short ODIs

The AUS vs SA T20Is have been quite dramatic in the two games so far. After Australia and South Africa won one game each, the T20I decider of the series will be played on August 16 in Cairns. However, Australia are one man down for the decider as Mitch Owen is ruled out of the match and the upcoming ODIs. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter was hit on the helmet by pacer Kagiso Rabada.

Mitch Owen ruled out of AUS vs SA 3rd T20I, ODI Debut

The 23-year-old batter was concussed after being struck on the grille of his helmet on just his second ball by the Proteas pacer. Owen, however, continued to play after clearing the on-field assessment. But he could add only eight runs to the team’s total.

Later, Owen reported delayed symptoms. He will need at least 12 days before he can return to action. He is also ruled out of the ODI series set to begin on August 19. The three-match competition will end on August 24, which means Owen will have to wait longer to make his ODI debut.

In the first T20I, Owen returned with just two runs. Kwena Maphaha bowled him out in both games.

The Aussie player has had a decent run of form in red-ball cricket. Owen earned his national call-up after amassing 300+ runs for Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. He then scored a fifty on his T20I debut last month against the West Indies.

Lance Morris, Matt Short miss ODI series; Replacements called up

After the T20I series decider on August 16, the ODIs will begin on August 19. Cairns will host both games, while Mackay will host the second and third ODIs on August 22 and 24.

Alongside Mitch Owen, pacer Lance Morris and all-rounder Matt Short will also miss the 50-over matches. Matt Kuhnemann and Aaron Hardie will join the team as replacements.

ALSO READ:

Morris was set to make his T20I debut and mark his international comeback after his last ODI in November 2024. The 27-year-old is out due to back soreness. The selectors may exclude him from the Australia A tour of India until they further assess his fitness. Morris comes on the back of a fifer in List A matches and a highly successful Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 season. The Perth Scorchers bowler took 15 wickets in eight games at an economy rate of just above eight.

The addition of left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann will bolster Australia’s spin attack, along with Adam Zampa. However, he played his only T20I in 2022 and returned wicketless.

Matt Short picked up a side strain in the West Indies, which ruled him out of the first two T20Is. His last T20I also came in November 2024. Injuries have plagued the 29-year-old’s short international career so far, causing him to miss the Champions Trophy earlier this year. He last played during the MLC 2025. He was in red-hot form, striking 360 runs, including five fifties, in eight games for San Francisco Unicorns. With the ball, he took six wickets.

Kept as a cover for Short, Aaron Hardie will join the team. He was part of the West Indies tour too. He took three wickets in two outings and returned with scores of 28* and 23.

Alex Carey will also continue to be in the ODI squad after Josh Inglis missed the second T20I due to flu-like symptoms. He last played a 50-over match against India in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Australia ODI Squad (Updated)

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, and Adam Zampa.

AUS vs SA
Australia
Australia vs South Africa
Kagiso Rabada
Lance Morris
Matt Short
Mitch Owen
South Africa
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Australian speedster Scott Boland has backed Marcus Harris to be one of the openers for Australia in the upcoming Ashes 2025 at home.

Scott Boland Throws Weight Behind Out-of-Favour Australia Batter for Ashes 2025 Opening Role

Australia have struggled to find a suitable opening partner for Usman Khawaja.
4:52 pm
Darpan Jain
Australia Pacer Scott Boland Warns 'Aggressive' England Ahead of Ashes 2025

‘Better Bowler Than I Was’: Australia Pacer Warns ‘Aggressive’ England Ahead of Ashes 2025

The much-anticipated series will kick off on November 21.
2:11 pm
Sreejita Sen
Bizarre Incident! Ball Hits the Stumps, But Bails Do Not Dislodge In AUS vs SA 2nd T20I [WATCH]

Bizarre Incident! Ball Hits the Stumps, But Bails Do Not Dislodge In AUS vs SA 2nd T20I [WATCH]

This was one of the rarest moments in the game.
August 12, 2025
Amogh Bodas
Tim David Flexes Muscle, Dispatches a Maximum Out Of the Park In AUS vs SA 2nd T20I [WATCH]

Tim David Flexes Muscle, Dispatches a Maximum Out Of the Park In AUS vs SA 2nd T20I [WATCH]

Australia were chasing 219 in the second T20I.
August 12, 2025
Amogh Bodas
Lhuan-dre Pretorius hit a gigantic six that landed on the roof off Glenn Maxwell during the second T20I in Darwin.

Lhuan-Dre Pretorius Capitalises Dropped Catch With Monumental 107m Six on the Roof off Glenn Maxwell [WATCH]

It came right from the middle of the willow and travelled a whopping 107 meters deep into the boundary.
August 12, 2025
Darpan Jain
Why is Josh Inglis Not in Australia Playing XI for SA vs AUS 2nd T20I?

Why is Josh Inglis Not in Australia Playing XI for AUS vs SA 2nd T20I?

August 12, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
