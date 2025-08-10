RCB Star Tim David Smashes Insane 109m Six To Roof Of Stadium During AUS vs SA 1st T20I [WATCH]

He launched the first delivery of the 12th over out of the Marrara Oval Stadium.

The T20I series between Australia and South Africa has witnessed a smashing start with its series opener in Darwin. Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David has smacked an astonishing 109 metres over-boundary to a Senuran Muthusamy delivery which went out of the Marrara Oval Stadium.

Watch Tim David’s stunning hit here:

Australia vs South Africa 1st T201

The hosts were coming on the back of a recent five-match whitewash over the West Indies in an overseas T20I series. But after opting to bowl first, the Proteas reduced them for 88/6 at the halfway stage of the game.

However, a stunning and fiery show from the RCB batter (83 off 52) has powered the team towards a fighting total. At the time of writing, Australia are at 166/8, with Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa at the crease.

More to follow…