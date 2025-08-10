News
RCB Star Tim David Smashes Insane 109m Six To Roof Of Stadium During AUS vs SA 1st T20I
australia-cricket

RCB Star Tim David Smashes Insane 109m Six To Roof Of Stadium During AUS vs SA 1st T20I [WATCH]

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 10, 2025
1 min read

He launched the first delivery of the 12th over out of the Marrara Oval Stadium.

RCB Star Tim David Smashes Insane 109m Six To Roof Of Stadium During AUS vs SA 1st T20I

The T20I series between Australia and South Africa has witnessed a smashing start with its series opener in Darwin. Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David has smacked an astonishing 109 metres over-boundary to a Senuran Muthusamy delivery which went out of the Marrara Oval Stadium.

Watch Tim David’s stunning hit here:

Australia vs South Africa 1st T201

The hosts were coming on the back of a recent five-match whitewash over the West Indies in an overseas T20I series. But after opting to bowl first, the Proteas reduced them for 88/6 at the halfway stage of the game.

However, a stunning and fiery show from the RCB batter (83 off 52) has powered the team towards a fighting total. At the time of writing, Australia are at 166/8, with Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa at the crease.

More to follow…

COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.