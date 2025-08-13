News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Australian speedster Scott Boland has backed Marcus Harris to be one of the openers for Australia in the upcoming Ashes 2025 at home.
australia-cricket

Scott Boland Throws Weight Behind Out-of-Favour Australia Batter for Ashes 2025 Opening Role

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: August 13, 2025
3 min read

Australia have struggled to find a suitable opening partner for Usman Khawaja.

Australian speedster Scott Boland has backed Marcus Harris to be one of the openers for Australia in the upcoming Ashes 2025 at home.

Australian speedster Scott Boland has backed Marcus Harris to be one of the openers for Australia in the upcoming Ashes 2025 at home. Both Boland and Harris play for Victoria, and the pacer understands his teammate’s game better than several other players since he has followed him closely.

With 100 days left for the Ashes, Boland talked to the media in Melbourne and addressed a range of things related to the big series. In the same chat, he stated that the opener who scores more runs in the initial few matches of the Sheffield Shield will get the opportunity, but he would like to see Harris coming into the fold.

“I think it’s probably going to come down to whoever makes probably the most runs in the first three or four Shield games. I know there’s a handful of guys you could give it to that you know are going to do well. But I’d love to see Marcus Harris back.”

Australia have struggled to find a suitable opening partner for Usman Khawaja, who has himself shown signs of regression with the willow lately and registered a string of low scores. They have tried several options, like Sam Konstas, but no batter has managed to show promise or make a substantial score.

Should Marcus Harris get an opportunity again for the Ashes 2025/26?

Marcus Harris last played for Australia in the Ashes 2021/22 at home and has been overlooked since then. Overall, he has 607 runs at an average of 25.29 in 26 Test innings, including three fifties and a best of 79.

ALSO READ:

However, he has been in good touch lately and was the third-leading run-scorer in this year’s County Championship Division Two while playing, scoring 945 runs at an average of 59.06 in 11 innings, including four fifties and three centuries. He played fewer innings than the top two run-accumulators but still competed with them and has continued his good form in the One-Day Cup.

Earlier, he was Victoria’s third-leading run-getter in the Sheffield Shield 2024/25, scoring 561 runs at an average of 33 in 18 outings, including three fifties and a century. He has vast experience playing across different venues in Australia and understands the surfaces better than several other openers, who are still inexperienced.

Australia have given young guns opportunities, but results haven’t come, so they should try backing experienced ones again, at least for the start of the rubber. The pitches have lately been treacherous for batting Down Under, meaning batters with better technique have a higher chance of succeeding, and Harris can give useful starts.

Ashes 2025/26
Australia
Marcus Harris
Scott Boland
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Australia Pacer Scott Boland Warns 'Aggressive' England Ahead of Ashes 2025

‘Better Bowler Than I Was’: Australia Pacer Warns ‘Aggressive’ England Ahead of Ashes 2025

The much-anticipated series will kick off on November 21.
2:11 pm
Sreejita Sen
Bizarre Incident! Ball Hits the Stumps, But Bails Do Not Dislodge In AUS vs SA 2nd T20I [WATCH]

Bizarre Incident! Ball Hits the Stumps, But Bails Do Not Dislodge In AUS vs SA 2nd T20I [WATCH]

This was one of the rarest moments in the game.
7:03 pm
Amogh Bodas
Tim David Flexes Muscle, Dispatches a Maximum Out Of the Park In AUS vs SA 2nd T20I [WATCH]

Tim David Flexes Muscle, Dispatches a Maximum Out Of the Park In AUS vs SA 2nd T20I [WATCH]

Australia were chasing 219 in the second T20I.
6:10 pm
Amogh Bodas
Lhuan-dre Pretorius hit a gigantic six that landed on the roof off Glenn Maxwell during the second T20I in Darwin.

Lhuan-Dre Pretorius Capitalises Dropped Catch With Monumental 107m Six on the Roof off Glenn Maxwell [WATCH]

It came right from the middle of the willow and travelled a whopping 107 meters deep into the boundary.
4:32 pm
Darpan Jain
Why is Josh Inglis Not in Australia Playing XI for SA vs AUS 2nd T20I?

Why is Josh Inglis Not in Australia Playing XI for AUS vs SA 2nd T20I?

3:22 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Star Australia Batter Tim David Hails Team's Approach After AUS vs SA 1st T20I Win, Discusses ODI Return Prospects

Star Australia Batter Hails Team’s Approach After AUS vs SA 1st T20I Win, Discusses ODI Return Prospects

He scored 83 runs off 52 balls last night.
August 11, 2025
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.