Scott Boland Throws Weight Behind Out-of-Favour Australia Batter for Ashes 2025 Opening Role

Australian speedster Scott Boland has backed Marcus Harris to be one of the openers for Australia in the upcoming Ashes 2025 at home. Both Boland and Harris play for Victoria, and the pacer understands his teammate’s game better than several other players since he has followed him closely.

With 100 days left for the Ashes, Boland talked to the media in Melbourne and addressed a range of things related to the big series. In the same chat, he stated that the opener who scores more runs in the initial few matches of the Sheffield Shield will get the opportunity, but he would like to see Harris coming into the fold.

“I think it’s probably going to come down to whoever makes probably the most runs in the first three or four Shield games. I know there’s a handful of guys you could give it to that you know are going to do well. But I’d love to see Marcus Harris back.”

Australia have struggled to find a suitable opening partner for Usman Khawaja, who has himself shown signs of regression with the willow lately and registered a string of low scores. They have tried several options, like Sam Konstas, but no batter has managed to show promise or make a substantial score.

Should Marcus Harris get an opportunity again for the Ashes 2025/26?

Marcus Harris last played for Australia in the Ashes 2021/22 at home and has been overlooked since then. Overall, he has 607 runs at an average of 25.29 in 26 Test innings, including three fifties and a best of 79.

However, he has been in good touch lately and was the third-leading run-scorer in this year’s County Championship Division Two while playing, scoring 945 runs at an average of 59.06 in 11 innings, including four fifties and three centuries. He played fewer innings than the top two run-accumulators but still competed with them and has continued his good form in the One-Day Cup.

153* at lunch, a stunning effort so far from Marcus Harris pic.twitter.com/2rKAVVUNwM — Rothesay County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 20, 2024

Earlier, he was Victoria’s third-leading run-getter in the Sheffield Shield 2024/25, scoring 561 runs at an average of 33 in 18 outings, including three fifties and a century. He has vast experience playing across different venues in Australia and understands the surfaces better than several other openers, who are still inexperienced.

Australia have given young guns opportunities, but results haven’t come, so they should try backing experienced ones again, at least for the start of the rubber. The pitches have lately been treacherous for batting Down Under, meaning batters with better technique have a higher chance of succeeding, and Harris can give useful starts.