Star Australia Batter Hails Team’s Approach After AUS vs SA 1st T20I Win, Discusses ODI Return Prospects

He scored 83 runs off 52 balls last night.

After registering their maiden five-match clean sweep over a team, which came in the recent overseas series against the West Indies, Australia have also started off the three-match T20I series with a stunning victory over South Africa at home. Following the series opener in Darwin, star Australian batter Tim David has hailed the team’s approach to go all in since the first ball bowled.

“If you’d watched our guys bat over the last period, wherever they bat around the world and when they play for the Australian team, it’s close to all guns blazing,” he stated.

The 29-year-old explained the squad’s tactics for the shortest format of the game. David backed their strategy to stick to a whirlwind approach throughout the innings as he felt that this is what a team needs to succeed in a fast-paced cricketing format.

“We trust ourselves to go out there and we understand the game situation and we make decisions on the fly, because that’s the nature of T20 cricket. So yeah, you can probably expect to see that a little bit from our team,” added the explosive batter.

Australia Edges Out South Africa in AUS vs SA 1st T20I

The Proteas struck some early blows on the hosts’ batting line-up to send back captain Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head and Josh Inglis in quick succession, after electing to bat first. Notably, this was the maiden T20I fixture to be played at The Marrara Oval. However, a counter-attacking knock from all-rounder Cameron Green (35 off 13), who was unfazed by the early dismissals, provided the much-needed stage to Australia for a crucial build-up.

Following this blazing innings, David put up a stunning 83 runs off 52 deliveries to take the total to a fighting 178. These two were the only notable knocks from the Aussies as youngster Kwena Maphaka starred with an impressive four-fer.

However, two brilliant three-wicket hauls from Josh Hazlewood and Ben Dwarshuis thrashed South Africa’s batting lineup in the second innings. Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs put up a tough fight with their 71 of 55 and 37 off 27, respectively. But eventually, the hosts clinched a 17-run win to take an early lead in the ongoing white-ball series.

Tim David on ODI Return Possibilities

While speaking about his potential comeback in the team’s ODI side, the 29-year-old clearly stated that he is not focusing much on that aspect. Instead, he is looking to prepare well for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, after back-to-back dismal campaigns of Australia in the mega 20-over tournament.

“That’s not part of the plan for me. To be honest, the things I’ve been I’ve been building towards is the T20 World Cup next year and the major tournaments that are leading up to that,” stressed the batter.

Notably, David has represented Australia in just four 50-over matches and scored 45 runs during their tour of South Africa in September 2023.

