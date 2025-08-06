News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
The biggest disappointments for Australia have been two highly rated youngsters - Sam Konstas and Jake Fraser-McGurk.
australia-cricket

Time Running Out for Two Australia Prodigies; Bleak Future Awaits if International Trial Continues

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: August 6, 2025
5 min read

The biggest disappointments have been two highly rated youngsters.

The biggest disappointments for Australia have been two highly rated youngsters - Sam Konstas and Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Australia are going through a transition, and their most arduous task has been to find suitable openers across formats. Only Travis Head is well-settled, but he opens in white-ball formats only and needs a partner even in these formats. In Tests, Australia had Usman Khawaja doing a fabulous job for several years, but his recent form has tapered off, and his slowing reflexes are showing.

The issue began with David Warner’s gradual retirement from each format, leaving a significant void at the top of the order. He was their all-format opener and was magnificent for many years. Hence, Australia were always going to find it hard to find his successor.

Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
06 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
06 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers NDS

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
07 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

West Delhi Lions WDL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
07 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Kings CDK

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Croatia
ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025
07 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Croatia
ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025
07 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Wimbledon WIM

London County Cricket LCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Kreative Sports XI KSP

London County Cricket LCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Wimbledon WIM

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Kreative Sports XI KSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Wimbledon WIM

Kreative Sports XI KSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Neath
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
France tour of Sweden 2025
07 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Sweden SWE

France FRA

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

33/5

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Gauhati Town Club GTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Kuwait Swedish KUMS

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Bihar CC BCC

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Selangor SEL

211/2

Melaka MEL

82/7

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Johor JOR

61/2

Pahang PHG

127/8

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Perak PRK

Penang PENG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Putrajaya PUT

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Hubli Tigers Women HTW

1/0

Mangalore Dragons Women MDW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Shivamogga Lioness Women SHLW

Mysore Warriors Women MWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 09:45 AM IST
Bengaluru Blasters Women BBW

Hubli Tigers Women HTW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Mysore Warriors Women MWW

Mangalore Dragons Women MDW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Bulawayo
New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Pakistan Women PAK-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
06 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Manchester Originals MAO

Southern Brave SOB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
07 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Welsh Fire WEF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Austria AUST

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Sweden SWE

France FRA

Fixtures Standings

Even though they have tried a few options, some of them have been heavily disappointing. The biggest disappointments have been two highly rated youngsters – Sam Konstas and Jake Fraser-McGurk. Both have been tried in different formats, but the results have been far from ideal.

Jake Fraser-McGurk fails to seal the opening spot in white-ball cricket

When David Warner retired, he publicly endorsed Jake Fraser-McGurk to succeed him with a story on his Instagram account. McGurk had also arrived on the scene on the back of his blazing batting performances. He was aggressive, ruthless, and stylish, which naturally excited the selectors and team management.

In fact, he started his international career with a quickfire 41 in an ODI against the West Indies in just his second game. But his form tapered off soon. Overall, he has 213 runs at an abysmal average of 14.20 in 15 international games, comprising a fifty.

He hasn’t played even 15 balls in his last nine outings and was also dropped at one point. The biggest reason for his early downfall is his inability to adapt and evolve. He always had a faulty technique, but since he was an unknown commodity with the ability to strike big, he got away in the initial phase.

Then, the pitches were also mostly flat on most grounds he played on. However, once he reached international cricket, the challenge was monumental because teams are smarter and more skilled. With ample footage available, his shortcomings were soon found out, and he struggled to score runs everywhere.

Most of his game is based on minimal foot movement and premeditating the lines and lengths of the ball, and he throws his hands towards it. But teams have been wise to bowl away from him and keep the lengths shorter to stay away from his downswing. That has been one of the significant reasons for his downfall lately.

Consequently, McGurk has been dropped from Australia’s side for the upcoming South Africa series. He must work on his technique and evolve as a batter to succeed across T20 leagues and international cricket. Australia would be wary of not rushing him back into the setup, and the talented batter can soon become out of contention for a long time if he doesn’t improve.

ALSO READ:

Sam Konstas continues to be unimpressive in Tests for Australia

Sam Konstas has been really unlucky to start his Test career in this era. He made his debut in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25, where pitches were treacherous, but he was impressive in his initial game. He scored a quickfire 60 on his debut innings and raised hopes, as McGurk did.

However, he couldn’t back this start with more consistent performances. Since his debut innings, Konstas hasn’t scored more than 25 runs even once and has been dismissed in single-digit scores five times in nine attempts. Overall, he has 163 runs at an average of 16.30 in ten Test innings, including a fifty.

It’s harsh to completely blame Konstas, given that the surfaces have been arduous for batters to bat. However, he also has a faulty technique, which has not helped him adjust to the conditions. He bats with a setup where his foot can often go across, and his front shoulder loses, forcing him to play just with his hands.

He is more suited to the conditions where the ball doesn’t move much, but such conditions are arduous to find. His problems exacerbate since he opens the innings, where the movement is mostly the highest. At a stage when Australia expected him to seal his spot, Konstas finds himself on the verge of getting dropped.

Did Australia make a mistake by fast-tracking both prodigies?

It’s obvious to get excited by the amount of talent McGurk and Konstas possess. Both have been highly rated and predicted to achieve big things. The team management decided to fast-track them into the national team, but the drawbacks of this move are visible early in their careers.

McGurk has played only 17 First Class and 27 List A matches, seven of which are ODIs. Meanwhile, Konstas has collectively played 20 First Class and three List A games in his career. So, they are clearly underprepared and don’t understand the ups and downs.

Had they played more domestic cricket, these two would have understood what it takes to adapt to different conditions and how to come up after a few failures. Hence, Australia should ask them to play more domestic cricket and gain some more exposure while working on their flaws. With age on their sides, both can improve and be recalled into the setup.

Australia often hand late debuts, but the temptation to have these two was understandable. But maybe they are not ready yet, which is not surprising. The international experiment must end, and McGurk and Konstas should be sent to the domestic arena to figure out what needs to be improved.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Australia
David Warner
Jake Fraser-McGurk
Sam Konstas
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

After Predicting England vs India Series 2–2 Correctly, Dinesh Karthik Makes Bold Prediction for the Ashes Down Under

After Predicting England vs India Series 2–2 Correctly, Dinesh Karthik Makes Bold Prediction for The Ashes Down Under

Before the ENG vs IND series began, he predicted a 2-2 draw, and that is exactly how it ended.
7:01 pm
Sagar Paul
Does Australia Produce Better Cricketers Than England? Former Australian Legend Weighs In Ahead Of The Ashes 2025 Ricky Ponting

Does Australia Produce Better Cricketers Than England? Former Australian Legend Weighs In Ahead Of The Ashes 2025

Australia will host England for The Ashes series in 2025.
August 3, 2025
Amogh Bodas
Alyssa Healy Tweaks Wicketkeeping Technique To Overcome Injury Woes Ahead of Women’s ODI World Cup 2025

Alyssa Healy Tweaks Wicketkeeping Technique To Overcome Injury Woes Ahead of Women’s ODI World Cup 2025

Her last competitive game was on January 30 in the Ashes Test against England.
July 31, 2025
Sagar Paul
Nathan Lyon feels Jack Leach is still England’s best spinner at the moment.

Not Liam Dawson, Nathan Lyon Rates Overlooked Veteran As the Best England Test Spinner

He has not been in England's plans lately.
July 31, 2025
Darpan Jain

Australia’s Test Regular Dares England to Unleash ‘Bazball’ Down Under; Criticises Flat Pitches in ENG vs IND Test Series

England are leading the series 2-1 with one Test remaining.
July 30, 2025
Aditya Ighe
Australia Sign Up Big Hitter for ODIs Against South Africa With Eyes on 2027 World Cup, Two Big Guns Return for T20Is

Australia Sign Up Big Hitter for ODIs Against South Africa With Eyes on 2027 World Cup, Two Big Guns Return for T20Is

He has earned his maiden ODI call-up after a strong showing on the West Indies tour.
July 30, 2025
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.