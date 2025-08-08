Two Indian-Origin Players Feature In Australia 15-Member U19 Squad For Multi-Format Series Against India

The series will be Tim Nielsen’s first assignment as coach of the U-19 Australian side.
Cricket Australia (CA) has named a 15-member squad for the men’s under-19 team that will lock horns with the India Under-19 team in the multi-format series. The squad includes two Indian-origin cricketers, batter Aryan Sharma and all-rounder Yash Deshmukh. Aryan hails from Victoria, while Yash comes from New South Wales.
CA has also confirmed that the squad was selected by the youth selection panel after discussions with state talent managers. Notably, five players from New South Wales feature in the team.
“We’re also thrilled to welcome Tim Nielsen as head coach of the national U19 squad. His extensive international experience and leadership will be instrumental in guiding and inspiring Australia’s next generation of cricketers,” said Sonya Thompson, Cricket Australia Head of National Development.
The series will also mark Tim Nielsen’s first assignment as the Australia Under-19 side’s head coach. Nielsen previously served the senior Australian men’s team from 2007 to 2011. The tour will also commence with defending champions Australia’s preparation for the upcoming ICC U19 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be played in Zimbabwe and Namibia, starting from January 2026. After the India series, the Australia U19 team will have a camp at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane and tour India, followed by another specialised spin-matting training camp in India.
“The multi-format tour is designed to challenge players to adapt and grow while also giving selectors and coaches meaningful insights ahead of the National U19 Championships. This series against India provides a valuable opportunity for our young players to experience international cricket in white-ball and red-ball formats and to test themselves against a high-quality opponent,” said Thompson.
Cricket Australia also clarified that the final squad for the U19 World Cup 2026 will be selected on the basis of the National Under-19 Male Championship.
Australia Men’s U19 Squad: Simon Budge, Alex Turner, Steve Hogan, Will Malajczuk, Yash Deshmukh, Tom Hogan, Aryan Sharma, John James, Hayden Schiller, Charles Lachmund, Ben Gordon, Will Byrom, Kasey Barton, Alex Lee Young, Jayden Draper.
Reserves: Zed Hollick, Tom Paddington, Julian Osborne
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.