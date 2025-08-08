Two Indian-Origin Players Feature In Australia 15-Member U19 Squad For Multi-Format Series Against India

The series will be Tim Nielsen’s first assignment as coach of the U-19 Australian side.

Cricket Australia (CA) has named a 15-member squad for the men’s under-19 team that will lock horns with the India Under-19 team in the multi-format series. The squad includes two Indian-origin cricketers, batter Aryan Sharma and all-rounder Yash Deshmukh. Aryan hails from Victoria, while Yash comes from New South Wales.

CA has also confirmed that the squad was selected by the youth selection panel after discussions with state talent managers. Notably, five players from New South Wales feature in the team.

All matches (55) India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 Namibia T20, 2025 Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Viking Cup, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 KNK – AMR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 VSS – ROR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 TBW – SVL – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR 235/5 ODW 231/7 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – ODW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Result – t20 – Croatia ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 CRO 135/6 CYP 136/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Croatia ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 CRO – CYP 137/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 BAN – SPE – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM 160/5 ESM 166/3 Fixtures Standings Canceled – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 SPE – ESM – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northampton England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOR – YOR 299/3 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR – GLO 220/6 Fixtures Standings Toss – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SOM – DURH – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC 43/5 91YC 44/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR 111/10 BCC 112/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 CCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 RTZ – JJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KGC – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL 139/10 PRK 166/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR 175/10 PENG 92/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 MEL 75/10 KLPR 298/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR – JOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 MEL – PRK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PENG – SEL – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 BBW 98/9 MWW 110/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MDW 114/4 SHLW 113/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 EAE 130/10 PMW 168/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ 69/3 NPB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ – EAE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 NPB – PMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – PAK-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Result – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGY 192/4 SLBL 168/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – TRR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 OVI – MAO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 WEF – LOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – TRW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 OIW-W – MOW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 WFW-W – LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 FRA 116/7 NOR 138/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 SWE 0/0 AUST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 SWE – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 AUST – FRA – Fixtures Standings

“We’re also thrilled to welcome Tim Nielsen as head coach of the national U19 squad. His extensive international experience and leadership will be instrumental in guiding and inspiring Australia’s next generation of cricketers,” said Sonya Thompson, Cricket Australia Head of National Development.

The series will also mark Tim Nielsen’s first assignment as the Australia Under-19 side’s head coach. Nielsen previously served the senior Australian men’s team from 2007 to 2011. The tour will also commence with defending champions Australia’s preparation for the upcoming ICC U19 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be played in Zimbabwe and Namibia, starting from January 2026. After the India series, the Australia U19 team will have a camp at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane and tour India, followed by another specialised spin-matting training camp in India.

ALSO READ:

U19 World Cup 2026 Roadmap For Australia

“The multi-format tour is designed to challenge players to adapt and grow while also giving selectors and coaches meaningful insights ahead of the National U19 Championships. This series against India provides a valuable opportunity for our young players to experience international cricket in white-ball and red-ball formats and to test themselves against a high-quality opponent,” said Thompson.

Cricket Australia also clarified that the final squad for the U19 World Cup 2026 will be selected on the basis of the National Under-19 Male Championship.

Australia Men’s U19 Squad: Simon Budge, Alex Turner, Steve Hogan, Will Malajczuk, Yash Deshmukh, Tom Hogan, Aryan Sharma, John James, Hayden Schiller, Charles Lachmund, Ben Gordon, Will Byrom, Kasey Barton, Alex Lee Young, Jayden Draper.

Reserves: Zed Hollick, Tom Paddington, Julian Osborne

Schedule

September 21: 1st 50-over match, Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane, 2:30 pm AEST (D/N)

September 24: 2nd 50-over match I, Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane, 2:30 pm AEST (D/N)

September 26: 3rd 50-over match, Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane, 2:30 pm AEST (D/N)

September 30-October 3: 1st Four-day match, Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane, 10 am AEST

October 7-10: 2nd Four-day match, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, 11 am AEDT

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.