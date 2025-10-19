Why Is Glenn Maxwell Not in Australia Squad for India Series?

He managed just 39 runs and two wickets in the Champions Trophy 2025.

The much-anticipated Australia vs India limited-over series is underway at the Optus Stadium. Apart from the skipper Pat Cummins and all-rounder Cameron Green, veteran Aussie player Glenn Maxwell has been another prominent exclusion from the hosts’ squad.

Why Glenn Maxwell Has Not Been Included In Australia Squad

The Aussie power-hitter called it a day in the ODIs to focus more on the shortest format of the game. Maxwell announced the decision in June 2025. He retired from 50-overs with 3,990 runs in 149 matches. His ODI stats include four hundreds and 32 fifty-plus scores at an average of 33.81.

Notably, the all-rounder could not make a significant impact for the side during his last ODI appearance. Maxwell managed just 39 runs and two wickets in three fixtures of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Australia bowed out of the tournament after their semi-final loss against the eventual champions, India.

Glenn Maxwell Hopes to Join Australia Squad Before AUS vs IND 3rd T20I

The T20I squad of the hosts has been announced for only the initial two clashes of the series. Maxwell continues to be a notable absentee in the 14-member list. The 37-year-old is yet to recover from his fractured wrist that he suffered during the preparations for the New Zealand T20Is.

However, the all-rounder is hopeful of being fit in time to feature in the business end of the series. Moreover, Maxwell was carrying on a fierce form in the format, with a sublime 107 facing Queensland, following his unbeaten 62 in the third and final home T20I against South Africa.

“I think having the surgery last week sort of gives me a little bit more hope of playing some part in that India series, if I can get myself right,” stated Maxwell to Cricinfo in the second week of October.

ODI Squad Against India

Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Matthew Kuhnemann (for 1st ODI).

T20I Squad Against India

For the first two fixtures: Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, and Adam Zampa.

