Why is Josh Inglis Not in Australia Playing XI for AUS vs SA 2nd T20I?

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has been dropped from the playing XI for the second T20I game of the three-match home series against South Africa today. The series acts as a dress rehearsal for both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, slated for next year to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Inglis, who scored a duck in the series opener, misses the second match due to illness. In his place, Alex Carey has made a return to the T20I side, who last featured in the format for Australia way back in 2021.

Apart from Inglis, Nathan Ellis has also been dropped with Sean Abbott coming in.

The Proteas too, on the other hand, have made a couple of changes to their XI. George Linde and Senuram Muthusamy, who featured in the first game had to make way for Rassie van der Dussen and Nqabayomzi Peter.

AUS vs SA 2nd T20I Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Alex Carey(w), Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Is Josh Inglis in Australia’s plans for T20 World Cup 2026?

With skipper Mitchell Marsh tentatively confirming himself and Travis Head as Australia’s openers for next year’s T20 World Cup 2026, Josh Inglis will be ideal in the No.3 role with Cameron Green following the wicketkeeper-batter in the No.4 slot. However, Inglish has not always looked consistent.

Inglis batted at first down during the recent 5-0 whitewash of West Indies and scored 172 runs. He ended as the third-highest run-getter in that series, including two fifties and a highest score of 78*. Prior to that, he batted in the same position for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 and managed decent numbers, scoring just 278 runs from 11 matches that included one half-century.

Despite the slightly fluctuating form, Inglis will remain a key cog in the Australia setup going into the ICC event next year and barring any misfortune, he is likely to make the squad.