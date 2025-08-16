News
mitchell owen concussion kagiso rabada aus vs sa 3rd odi
australia-cricket

Why Is Mitchell Owen Not Playing In AUS vs SA 3rd T20I?

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 16, 2025
1 min read

Australia and South Africa are tied 1-1 in the T20I series

mitchell owen concussion kagiso rabada aus vs sa 3rd odi

Australia’s middle-order batter Mitchell Owen was absent from the playing XI for the third and final T20I against South Africa at the Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns on Saturday.

The 23-year-old suffered a concussion on Tuesday after being hit on the helmet by a Kagiso Rabada delivery during the second T20I at Cairns.

Even though he seemed fine after on-field assessment, Owen showed delayed concussion symptoms after the match which means he will be sidelined for a mandatory period of 12 days according to protocol.

Aaron Hardie replaces Mitchell Owen in AUS vs SA 3rd T20I

This also means, the Hobart Hurricanes man will miss the three-match ODI series against the Proteas scheduled from August 19 to 24.

Australia have brought in Aaron Hardie in Owen’s place with the series tied 1-1 after the first two matches in Darwin.

The hosts also picked Josh Inglis for Alex Carey alongside left-arm pacer Nathan Ellis for the series decider.

More to follow…

Aaron Hardie
AUS vs SA
Australia
Mitchell Owen
South Africa
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Punjab Kings Star Marcus Stoinis All-round Performance in The Hundred 2025 Keeps Alive International Return Hopes for Australia

Punjab Kings Star’s All-round Performance in The Hundred 2025 Keeps Alive International Return Hopes

He scored a quickfire 35 and also scalped two wickets.
11:27 am
Sreejita Sen
Australia Star Aims For a T20 World Cup 2026 Spot Despite Missing Two Vital Series

Australia Star Aims For a T20 World Cup 2026 Spot Despite Missing Two Vital Series

He has featured in 74 T20Is for Australia.
August 14, 2025
Amogh Bodas
Punjab Kings Mitch Owen Star Ruled Out Of AUS vs SA T20Is Lance Morris Matt Short ODIs

Punjab Kings Star Ruled Out Of AUS vs SA T20Is After Blow On Head From Kagiso Rabada

The AUS vs SA 3rd T20I will be played on August 16 in Cairns.
August 14, 2025
Disha Asrani
Australian speedster Scott Boland has backed Marcus Harris to be one of the openers for Australia in the upcoming Ashes 2025 at home.

Scott Boland Throws Weight Behind Out-of-Favour Australia Batter for Ashes 2025 Opening Role

Australia have struggled to find a suitable opening partner for Usman Khawaja.
August 13, 2025
Darpan Jain
Australia Pacer Scott Boland Warns 'Aggressive' England Ahead of Ashes 2025

‘Better Bowler Than I Was’: Australia Pacer Warns ‘Aggressive’ England Ahead of Ashes 2025

The much-anticipated series will kick off on November 21.
August 13, 2025
Sreejita Sen
Bizarre Incident! Ball Hits the Stumps, But Bails Do Not Dislodge In AUS vs SA 2nd T20I [WATCH]

Bizarre Incident! Ball Hits the Stumps, But Bails Do Not Dislodge In AUS vs SA 2nd T20I [WATCH]

This was one of the rarest moments in the game.
August 12, 2025
Amogh Bodas
