Why is Mitchell Starc Not in Australia Playing XI For AUS vs SA T20Is?

He is yet to play in a T20I fixture since the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
After a recent comprehensive show against the West Indies to clinch the overseas T20I series 0-5, Australia are now hosting South Africa for three 20-over matches, which will be followed by a three-match ODI series. However, veteran pacer Mitchell Starc has not made it to the squad for their home limited-overs series.
70/9
20/0
Bud Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 10 wickets (D/L) method
47/10
49/5
Perak beat Johor by 5 wickets
107/8
35/1
21/2
107/10
The 35-year-old is not in the Aussies’ T20I squad as Cricket Australia (CA) has decided to provide their pace spearheads some much-needed rest ahead of the upcoming Ashes 2025. Alongside Starc, Australia’s Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins has also been rested in their two home series against South Africa. Previously, they also did not play the latest five T20I matches in the West Indies.
ALSO READ:
Notably, the much-anticipated five-match red-ball clash between arch rivals England and Australia will kick off on November 21. Cummins and Co. are expected to have the upper-hand over the Englishmen, who recently failed to secure a series win against a young and less-experienced Team India. Moreover, the visitors are yet to win an Ashes Test on Australian soil for more than a decade.
The pacer has bagged 79 wickets in 65 matches at an impressive economy of 7.74 so far. But Starc is yet to play in a T20I fixture since the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, where he produced an average performance, with just five wickets in as many matches at an economy of 8.55. Australia also failed to enter the semi-finals as consecutive defeats against Afghanistan and India ended their poor campaign in the Super Eight.
However, the bowler participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He scalped 14 wickets in 11 matches at an economy of 10.17 for his new franchise, Delhi Capitals (DC). His best came out against the IPL 2024 runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Starc outclassed the fiery batting lineup of SRH and became the first DC player to claim a five-wicket haul.
Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (WK), Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.
