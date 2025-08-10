News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Why is Pat Cummins Not in Australia Playing XI For AUS vs SA T20Is?
australia-cricket

Why is Pat Cummins Not in Australia Playing XI For AUS vs SA T20Is?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 10, 2025
2 min read

He last featured in a 20-over match for Australia during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Why is Pat Cummins Not in Australia Playing XI For AUS vs SA T20Is?

Australia are currently hosting South Africa for three T20Is, which will be followed by an ODI series, starting on August 19. Notably, the prime pacer Pat Cummins, who also leads the side in Tests and ODIs, has not been included in the squad for the current home series.

Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Kakinada Kings KNK

Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Kakinada Kings KNK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
10 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

New Delhi Tigers NDT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers NDS

West Delhi Lions WDL

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
11 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – London
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

70/9

Bud Cricket Club BCC

20/0

Bud Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 10 wickets (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Navarang Club NVR

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
NCM Investment NCMI

Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
CECC CEC-A

Royal Trivianz RTZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Johor JOR

47/10

Perak PRK

49/5

Perak beat Johor by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Melaka MEL

107/8

Penang PENG

35/1

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Selangor SEL

Kuala Lumpur KLPR

48/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Mysore Warriors MYW

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Mysore Warriors Women MWW

21/2

Hubli Tigers Women HTW

107/10

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
NPL Bears NPB

Eavion Eagles EAE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Paratus Jets PAJ

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Pakistan Women PAK-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando
Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
SLC Greys SLGY

SLC Greens SLGR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
SLC Greens SLGR

SLC Blues SLBL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

Fixtures
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
10 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Trent Rockets TRR

Northern Superchargers NOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
11 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Manchester Originals MAO

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

London Spirit Women LSW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Sweden SWE

France FRA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Austria AUST

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings

Why Pat Cummins Is Not Playing In T20I Series Against South Africa?

Amidst the bustling schedule of international and league cricket, the governing body — Cricket Australia (CA), has decided to rest the bowler in this series, alongside his fellow pacer Mitchell Starc. Cummins was also one of the star players, including Starc, Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood, who came back after the Tests and missed the overseas T20I series in the West Indies to manage their workload.

ALSO READ:

The authority has taken this decision to keep him physically fit and prepared before the upcoming all-important Ashes series. After levelling the much-anticipated five-match series 2-2 while visiting England in 2023, Australia will host their arch-rivals for the Ashes this year, which will begin on November 21. However, the 32-year-old is expected to make a comeback in the white-ball series against New Zealand and India ahead of the Ashes.

Pat Cummins in Recent T20Is

Cummins has bagged 66 wickets in 57 matches at an impressive economy of 7.44 in his T20I career so far. But the player has not featured in any T20I matches since the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024. However, he scalped nine wickets in five matches in that tournament before a 24-run defeat against India in the Super Eights halted Australia’s campaign.

But the seamer showcased a decent form in the latest Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He bagged 16 wickets in 14 league-stage matches at an economy of 9.06 while captaining Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2025.

Australia Squad for T20Is Against South Africa

Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (WK), Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs SA
Australia
Australia vs South Africa
Pat Cummins
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Why is Mitchell Starc Not in Australia Playing XI For AUS vs SA T20Is?

Why is Mitchell Starc Not in Australia Playing XI For AUS vs SA T20Is?

He is yet to play in a T20I fixture since the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
2:29 pm
Sreejita Sen
Australia are having an interesting time in T20Is, with several all-rounders capable of doing various roles available to choose from.

The Opening Conundrum: Who Should Open With Travis Head for Australia?

One key decision Australia must make is who should partner with Travis Head at the top.
7:30 am
Darpan Jain

Veteran Australian Batter Eyes LA28 Olympics Dream With Explosive Franchise League Performances

The prolific batter will be 39 years old when LA28 Olympics will kick off.
August 8, 2025
Aditya Ighe
AUS vs SA Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Australia vs South Africa T20I Series in India?

AUS vs SA Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Australia vs South Africa T20I Series in India?

The 20-over series will commence on August 10.
2:31 pm
Sreejita Sen
Australia U19 India U19 Aryan Sharma Yash Deshmukh

Two Indian-Origin Players Feature In Australia 15-Member U19 Squad For Multi-Format Series Against India

The series will be Tim Nielsen’s first assignment as coach of the U-19 Australian side.
August 8, 2025
Aditya Ighe
Former Australia Legend Glenn McGrath Predicts The Ashes 2025 Scoreline After England Failed to Clinch Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Former Australia Legend Predicts The Ashes 2025 Scoreline After England Failed to Clinch Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

England are yet to defeat them in an Ashes Test in Australia for more than a decade.
August 8, 2025
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.