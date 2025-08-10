Why is Pat Cummins Not in Australia Playing XI For AUS vs SA T20Is?

He last featured in a 20-over match for Australia during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Australia are currently hosting South Africa for three T20Is, which will be followed by an ODI series, starting on August 19. Notably, the prime pacer Pat Cummins, who also leads the side in Tests and ODIs, has not been included in the squad for the current home series.

Why Pat Cummins Is Not Playing In T20I Series Against South Africa?

Amidst the bustling schedule of international and league cricket, the governing body — Cricket Australia (CA), has decided to rest the bowler in this series, alongside his fellow pacer Mitchell Starc. Cummins was also one of the star players, including Starc, Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood, who came back after the Tests and missed the overseas T20I series in the West Indies to manage their workload.

ALSO READ:

The authority has taken this decision to keep him physically fit and prepared before the upcoming all-important Ashes series. After levelling the much-anticipated five-match series 2-2 while visiting England in 2023, Australia will host their arch-rivals for the Ashes this year, which will begin on November 21. However, the 32-year-old is expected to make a comeback in the white-ball series against New Zealand and India ahead of the Ashes.

Pat Cummins in Recent T20Is

Cummins has bagged 66 wickets in 57 matches at an impressive economy of 7.44 in his T20I career so far. But the player has not featured in any T20I matches since the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024. However, he scalped nine wickets in five matches in that tournament before a 24-run defeat against India in the Super Eights halted Australia’s campaign.

But the seamer showcased a decent form in the latest Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He bagged 16 wickets in 14 league-stage matches at an economy of 9.06 while captaining Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2025.

Australia Squad for T20Is Against South Africa

Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (WK), Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

