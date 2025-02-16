This guide will focus on the BitStarz bonus code STARZVIP and highlight how bettors can get a welcome bonus of$400. We will also discuss other promotional offers and the features that the betting platform provides to its members.

BitStarz Bonus Bonus Details Casino Welcome Offer 100% up to 400$ Minimum Deposit $20 Minimum Bet / Wagering Requirements 40x the amount of bonus received Maximal Withdrawal Amount / BitStarz Promo Code STARZVIP

BitStarz Bonus Code STARZVIP: Latest Welcome Bonuses in India

There are several reasons why BitStarz ranks as one of the best online casino sites in India. Their promotional offers are one of them, which the BitStarz bonus code 2025 allows you to access. In the table below, we will outline the site’s welcome package and the other bonuses on the platform.

BitStarz Welcome Bonuses

We’ve mentioned the offers players get using the BitStarz bonus code. Now, we will give a detailed explanation of these bonuses and how to claim them.

Casino Welcome Offer

As a new member signing up with BitStarz Casino, you will receive a welcome bonus of $500 or 5 BTC + 180 free spins. This bonus has four stages:

After making your first deposit, you will receive a 100% bonus up to $100 or 1 BTC + 180 free spins.

After the second, you will get a 50% bonus up to $100 or 1 BTC.

Your third deposit will give you a 50% bonus up to $200 or 2 BTC.

Your fourth deposit offer is a 100% bonus up to $100 or 1 BTC.

While claiming the welcome bonus of one of the best online casinos in India is easy, specific wagering requirements are required.

Slot Wars

Another exciting offer that the BitStarz casino bonus code allows you to claim is Slot Wars. It’s a weekly slot tournament in which participants play any slot game to earn points.

The top 150 players share the €5,000 and 5,000 free spins prize pool, which rewards participants in the offer. Also, the player who ranks first on the leaderboard gets €1,500.

How to Use the BitStarz Bonus Code STARZVIP

Customers may use the bitStarz bonus code 2025 when they create an account with the betting platform. Below is a step-by-step guide to help you understand how to do this.

Visit the betting site. Click the ‘Sign Up’ button at the top of your screen. Enter your email address and password. Also, check the box below to agree to the site’s terms and conditions and privacy policy. Click ‘I have a bonus code’ at the bottom of the page. Enter your BitStarz casino bonus code and click ‘Apply.’ This way, you become eligible for the relevant promotions on the betting platform. Players who couldn’t apply a promo code during their BitStarz registration can do so on the deposit page.

BitStarz Bonus Code STARZVIP – Terms and Conditions

The various bonus offers on BitStarz require specific terms and conditions that players must agree to.

Casino Welcome Bonus – Terms and Conditions

Below, we will highlight the terms and conditions of the BitStarz casino welcome bonus.

You must sign up and verify your email address to receive your 20 instant free spins.

Each of the welcome packages requires you to deposit to activate it.

The wagering requirement for your bonuses is 40x the bonus sum awarded to you.

the bonus sum awarded to you. You must fund your account with at least $20 to enable you to withdraw any of your winnings.

to enable you to withdraw any of your winnings. For the 180 free spins, you have to wager your qualifying deposit at least once within 24 hours to meet the offer requirements,

All winnings from free spins will have a 40x wagering requirement before release.

At the activation of your free spins, you must complete all game rounds within a day to avoid expiration.

Slot Wars – Terms and Conditions

Below, we will highlight the terms and conditions for the Slot Wars promotional offer.

Only slot games count toward this offer.

Only players who have made at least one deposit can participate in the offer.

Only real money wagering qualifies for this offer. The betting site turns your wagering amount into points, which are crucial to your ranking on the leaderboard.

The betting site turns your wagering amount into points, which are crucial to your ranking on the leaderboard. The Slot Wars promotion period usually runs from Sunday 00:01 CEST to Saturday 23:59 CEST. Players who participate in this promo outside this duration will not be awarded.

Players who participate in this promo outside this duration will not be awarded. The betting platform awards winners cash prizes, which are provided as real money without wagering requirements. Winnings from free spins are paid as bonus money, which requires a 40x wagering requirement before release.

Is BitStarz Legal in India?

BitStarz is a legal bookmaker licensed to operate in India. The betting site also holds a Curacao Gaming Control Board licence, which proves its legality to players intending to use the platform.

Players in India can use the BitStarz promo code to activate various offers on the site, whether during registration or after. Also, you must be of legal age, at least 18 years old, and a new member to claim the BitStarz bonus code.

How to Withdraw – Wagering Requirements

After applying your bonus codes and receiving your bonus, you can wager with them. The bonus offers may be cash gifts, free spins, and more.

However, the most important thing is how to wager with these bonuses and not forfeit them, as they usually come with wagering requirements. Fulfilling the requirements attached to these various bonuses ensures you can withdraw them. Below are a few examples.

Welcome Bonus

For instance, the welcome bonus requires a 40x wagering before the funds can be withdrawn. Hence, if BitStarz awards you a $100 bonus, that is 100 x 40 wagering requirements, which is $4,000—the total amount of free bets you have to wager before you can withdraw.

Slot Wars

For Slot Wars, players are rewarded with cash prizes and free spins. While getting your cash prize requires no wagering, you must wager your free spins 40x to allow the operator to release the winnings. So when you get 1,000 free spins for participating in this bonus offer, for instance, you have to wager 1000 x 40 = 40000 worth of free spins on any slots before the site releases your bonus money.

Wagering with the bonus received from using the BitStarz promo code is straightforward, just like we explained for the welcome offer and Slot Wars. You can apply the same procedure to other promotions on the betting platform.

Other BitStarz Promotions – Current Promotions for Existing Users

In particular, we mentioned that BitStarz offers a variety of promotions for both new and existing users. Here, we will outline the bonuses existing users on the platform can take advantage of, including Jackpotz Mania, Table Wars, and Piggy Bank. Below is a table with these bonuses, their bonus values, and terms and conditions.

Jackpotz Mania

Jackpotz Mania is one of the promotions for bitStarz’s existing users. It requires that bettors claim their daily jackpot spins within 24 hours and finish their daily jackpot spins session within 2 hours. Furthermore, a player’s depositing and playing activity in 30 days determines the group player status they will belong to.

Table Wars

Table Wars is for existing players who enjoy the thrill of table games. Only players who have made at least one deposit can participate in the offer. Table games count towards this promotion, and prizes come without wagering requirements.

Piggy Bank

Another exciting offer for existing users of this platform is Piggy Bank. You can grow your piggy bank by wagering and attempting to break it with the randomly awarded hammers. The offer also requires you to smash open your piggy bank in 30 days, or you forfeit all the progress and damages you’ve made to it.

Offer Bonus Value Additional information (terms and conditions) Jackpotz Mania Play the spins to win the site’s mega and mini jackpot It’s essential to log into your account every day to get a chance to win a jackpot. Also, aside from your daily jackpot spins, there are additional offers you can partake in depending on your JPM group status Table Wars €10,000 every week for the top 40 players on the Table Games Tournament leaderboard Tale Wars usually runs from Monday to Monday from 10:00 CEST to 09:59 CEST. Winners are only declared, and prizes are paid out after this period. Also, the offer doesn’t allow minimal risk wagering. Piggy Bank Play and earn cash The higher your bet, the faster your piggy grows.

How Does BitStarz Bonus Compare to Top Sportsbooks Bonuses?

Several real money online casinos in India have differing bonus codes and offers. For instance, while players get 400$ with Bitstarz, 1xBet ensures you can choose from two offers: Sports and Casino.

With BC.Game, you can make deposits into your account using cryptocurrency, similar to BitStarz. However, Melbet disables cryptocurrency payments for bonuses. Parimatch allows you to choose between sports and casino welcome packages.

For 1Win players, the bonus must be claimed four times after making a deposit. It’s similar to BitStarz, but the BitStarz bonus is easier to claim. However, BitStarz does not offer a sportsbook offer like 1Win.

See the table below for the various site’s current bonuses, minimum deposit, validity period, etc.

Sportsbooks BitStarz 1Win 1xBet Bonus Amount $400 or 5 BTC + 180 free spins Up to $2,800 33,000 INR Bonus Description Sign up and make your first four deposits to receive a 200% bonus up to $500 or 5 BTC + 180 free spins Receive a 500% deposit across your first four deposits Register with 1xBet and get a 120% bonus of up to 33,000 INR for your first deposit Bonus Code STARZVIP Activate Bonus 1XINVIP Minimum Deposit $20 N/A 200 INR Validity Date 7 days N/A 30 days Our Rating 4/5 3.5/5 4/5

Why Use the BitStarz Bonus Code STARZVIP ?

Using the BitStarz promo code free grants you access to many functions on the betting platform. These include live streaming, BitStarz News and many more.

Live Streaming

Live streaming is one of the unique features of this betting platform. They offer an HD streaming service with multiple camera angles, ensuring you enjoy the site’s best live gaming experience.

BitStarz News

Another exciting feature that players can access is the BitStarz blog. Here, you get updates on the various games, new gaming additions, software providers and other relevant information that users will find helpful.

Language

While BitStarz’s default language is English, the betting site allows you to change it to your preferred one. You can also view the site in various languages, including Japanese and Portuguese.

BitStarz Bonus Code STARZVIP : Pros and Cons

The BitStarz welcome bonus undoubtedly benefits new customers on the betting platform. However, there are a few downsides to using it.

We will highlight the pros and cons of the bonus offer in the table below.

BitStarz Sportsbook Review

One of the downsides of this betting platform is the absence of sports betting. There is no sportsbook section on the site. Hence, bettors wanting to wager on various sporting events will have to use another betting platform.

BitStarz Casino Review

The collection of casino games on BitStarz is quite impressive. The games are well arranged and categorised for bettors’ ease to ensure they can quickly locate their favourites.

Slots, Table Games, Jackpots, Bitcoin Games, Game Shows, and Live Casinos are some of the most popular on the betting site. They’ve been put together by some of the best providers in the business, such as BitStarz Originals, Evolution, Red Tiger, Play n’ Go, Habanero, NetEnt, Playtech, and more.

The BitStarz Aviator, Rise of Olympus, Legacy of Dead, Blackjack, Roulette, and Super Sic Bo are some of the top games you can play. You can either have fun, play or wager using real money.

BitStarz Payment Methods

Whether you’re processing your BitStarz deposit or withdrawal, this betting site ensures a seamless transaction. The site allows players to make payments via fiat and cryptocurrencies.

Customers have more than enough options for their various transactions. They include Bitcoin, Skrill, Neteller, MuchBetter, MiFinity, and more.

Whatever payment methods you decide to use on BitStarz, transactions are processed instantly. Also, the betting platform doesn’t charge a fee for your transaction. However, you may incur charges depending on your method of payment.

BitStarz App – Bet on BitStarz on Mobile

Mobile apps are among the top features bettors look for on a betting site. This is usually because of the comfort and flexibility they offer.

Bettors looking to use the BitStarz app to wager on various games and perform other activities will have to wait a little longer, as the site currently lacks one. However, they will find an alternative in the site’s mobile version.

Mobile Site

BitStarz currently lacks an app, so bettors can use the mobile site. It’s a simplified desktop site version designed to fit in your various screens. With the mobile site, you can conveniently wager on your favourite casino games on the go.

Its User-friendly interface allows you to enjoy the time spent on the platform. It’s undoubtedly a decent alternative until BitStarz has one. However, bettors who enjoy wagering with mobile applications can consider some of the best betting apps in India to place bets on various casino games.

BitStarz Customer Support

BitStarz provides friendly customer support to its members whenever they encounter issues or need answers to problems. These could be questions about BitStarz withdrawal, a technical issue, a game, or other topics.

They’re available 24/7, and players can contact them via email at Support@bitStarz.com and live chat. You may also use some of their social networks.

Expert Tips to Maximize the BitStarz Bonus Code

Here, we will provide expert tips for players to maximise the welcome bonuses. Let’s briefly analyse these tips.

Verifying Betting Account

Verifying your account is the first and most important step to claiming your bonus. When you sign up with BitStarz, the operator sends a verification link to your email to allow you to activate your account. Doing this sets you in motion to receive the welcome bonus.

Understanding Terms and Conditions

Before using your bonuses, ensure that you understand their terms and conditions. You must know the bonus terms and conditions to avoid losing it.

For instance, BitStarz requires players to make a minimum deposit of $20 to claim their free spins. Not knowing this could make it difficult to claim your bonus offers.

Meeting Wagering Requirements

Understanding wagering requirements is similar to meeting bonus terms and conditions. They work hand in hand, as the wagering requirements are usually the conditions you must go through to redeem your bonus offer. For instance, the BitStarz welcome bonus requires a 40x wagering requirement to withdraw.

BitStarz Responsible Gaming

BitStarz is one of the betting platforms on which responsible gambling is of the utmost importance. They’ve implemented various responsible gambling tools to help problem gamblers in the country.

Deposit Limit – allows you to set a limit on how much you can deposit in a day, week or month.

allows you to set a limit on how much you can deposit in a day, week or month. Loss Limit – Once you reach a certain number of losses over a specific period, the operator stops play.

– Once you reach a certain number of losses over a specific period, the operator stops play. Wagering Limit – This feature tracks how much you’ve wagered over time and stops play when you’ve wagered a specific amount.

– This feature tracks how much you’ve wagered over time and stops play when you’ve wagered a specific amount. Session Limit – This option allows you to set the time to play on the site before the operator logs you out.

– This option allows you to set the time to play on the site before the operator logs you out. Self-Exclusion – With self-exclusion, you can take a longer break from the betting platform. The site only allows you to return when your set date has been reached.

– With self-exclusion, you can take a longer break from the betting platform. The site only allows you to return when your set date has been reached. Cooling Off – similar to Self Exclusion but with a short break. You may log into your account during this period but can’t perform any betting activity.

Conclusion – What We Like about the BitStarz Bonus Code

Whether you intend to use a BitStarz no deposit bonus code or deposit bonus code to claim any particular offer, ensure they are correct. Applying an incorrect bonus code would make you lose out on the numerous benefits that a bonus may provide.

For bettors that would apply a bonus code during sign-up, one of the rewards you will receive is the welcome bonus ($500 or 5BTC + 180 Free Spins). The bonus is a decent offer but with a strict wagering requirement. Nevertheless, players will find other betting offers and exciting features on the site.

Also, when using a bonus code, ensure you know the bonus terms and conditions so you can claim them easily. Bettors can check our BitStarz review page for our comprehensive analysis of this betting site’s bonuses and other features.