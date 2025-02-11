Parimatch Promo Code PARITOP6 – Claim Up to ₹22,000 Welcome Bonus

What is the Parimatch Promo Code in February 2025 ?

The promo code for Parimatch is PARITOP6

Through the promo code, new users can try their luck in sports as well as in casino games and try to claim up to ₹22,000 welcome bonus amount.

It is only available for new users who are creating their accounts for the first time on Parimatch.

What is the Parimatch Welcome Bonus?

Parimatch bonus code lets new gamers start investing in the gaming world with 150% up to 20,000 INR. But to get this opportunity, they must have to create an account on the platform. Before moving ahead, they must not miss out on choosing a sports betting bonus.

To get the bonus initially, making a transaction with a minimum deposit of 200 INR is required (350 for Casino). The bonus will immediately get transferred to your account after the transaction is complete and the verification of your phone number is done. After completing the whole mentioned process, new users are now ready to make use of the Parimatch best promo code without any hassle.

For more details about the Parimatch sign up offer, review the below-mentioned table:

Parimatch Offer 🌟 Bonus Details 🌟 Bonus Type Welcome Offer Bonus Description Get 150% Up To ₹20,000 General T&Cs The required minimum age of the client must be 18 years.A bonus will be credited to the user account after the minimum deposit amount is received and verification of the account is done.The bonus must be availed before the expiry time frame. Wagering Requirements 16 times on a single bet (Sports)

35 x (Casino) Maximum Withdrawal Amount 20,000 INR Minimum Deposit 200 INR for Sports

350 INR for Casino Minimum Bet 1.9 Parimatch Promo Code PARITOP6

Age

There is a minimum age limit – 18 years for clients who are creating their account on the platform.

Wagering Requirements

The Parimatch welcome offer can be used to place single bets with minimum odds of 2.00, ensuring the total bet amount is 16 times the bonus received. After meeting the wagering criteria, one can use the money for further betting.

If you’re interested in finding out about other top class betting sites, you can check our best betting sites page.

How to Claim the Offer?

The most important thing before moving ahead in the iGaming business is to know how to claim a welcome bonus. Here is the step-by-step process for the bonus we are talking about.

Step 1: Registration

Firstly, visit the Parimatch official website or download the application.

Click on the signup option or register button.

Fill in the required information including the details asked on the form.

Now look for the option “I have promo code”.

Enter the Parimatch bonus code and complete the registration process.

Step 2: Make an Initial Deposit

After completion of registration, now move on to the deposit option.

Select your preferred method of payment and enter the amount.

Confirm the transaction.

Step 3: Wagering

It is the third and the last option in the process.

After completion of the transaction with a minimum deposit, the bonus amount will be credited to your account.

You can make use of the bonus to place your bets.

Note: Carefully read the terms and conditions. To make the whole process successful, make sure to fulfil the wagering criteria.

How to Use the Bonus on Sports

Parimatch bonus code can be used easily with the following few steps. But before making your investment you need to understand clearly what the promo code is offering you.

Let’s try to understand with the help of an example:

Suppose your intent is to deposit 1000 INR. You will automatically get a 1500 INR bonus as 150% of 1000 INR in your account. Now according to the offer, you are required to turn over the bonus 16 times. It simply means you have to place a total bet of 24,500 INR (1500 x 16 = 24 000 INR) within 7 days to receive the cash value of the bonus.

Key points require your attention

The minimum deposit amount is 200 INR. You can’t move ahead without completing the transaction.

This transaction must be done within 7 days of bonus acceptance.

Remember wagering requirements are 16x on a single bet on minimum odds of 1.95.

How to Use the Bonus On Casino

Get the maximum outcome from the Parimatch casino welcome bonus by following our step-by-step guide. It will also help you know how you make its best use to win Parimatch free spins and more perks. The following examples gives you an overview of how to use the bonus on the casino section of the operator.

Let’s try to understand with the help of an example:

Suppose you are investing 2000 INR. Now you will get 3000 INR as 150% of 1,05,000. Then, you need to turn over the bonus 35 times and place a bet worth 1,05,000 INR to credit the bonus amount into your account.

Key points require your attention

Parimatch is offering a 150% casino bonus up to Rupees 1,05,000, which is similar to the sports bonus.

To activate the bonus, you must deposit 350 INR as a qualifying deposit.

The money you will deposit must be wagered 35x and the time frame for crediting of bonus amount is 30 days.

Why is My Parimatch Promo Code Not Working?

There could be many possible reasons why your promo code is not working. Some of the possibilities are:

Typing mistakes! Cross-check the entered code for the wrong typing of words given.

Check the availability of the code whether it is available for your region or not.

Ensure that the account has been created successfully.

Check for the expiry dates of the Parimatch bonus code.

Make sure to make an initial deposit.

Understanding Payments with Parimatch

There are robust and secure payment gateways at the operator’s site to encash your promo code. Some of the common ones are listed below.

Payment Methods Pros Cons Paytm Instant transfer No commission fee100% secure None AstroPay Instant transfer No commission feeSafe and secure None UPI Takes a minimum of 10 minutes for the deposit.No commission fee Secure and reliable Not instant deposit

What Other Offers is Parimatch Offering?

Parimatch is offering numerous other lucrative offers in 2025. You can check them too to maximize your gains in the market.

Sports Welcome Bonus

Parimatch welcome offer is for new users. They can avail 150% bonus up to 30000 INR on the first deposit.

Exclusive Sportsbook Offer

During registration, users can receive a 150% bonus up to 30000 INR and 250 INR free bets.

High Roller Casino Bonus

This offer is for high roller players. They can take a 100% bonus.

Bonus Bonus Description Why Use this Offer? Sports welcome bonus 150% bonus up to 30000 INR on first deposit. Beneficial for new user to make their account on the platform. Exclusive Sportsbook Offer 150% bonus up to 30000 INR 250 INR free bet High Roller Casino Bonus 100% bonus up to 200,000 INR To get 100% bonus

Special Parimatch IPL Offer

Parimatch offers you an opportunity to bet on IPL which is the most renowned cricket format to place your bet on. Tournaments are held regularly on the platform. But Parimatch IPL 2025 is a special event right now where you can place your bet.

Although the platform doesn’t have a separate bonus for IPL, you can use 3 welcome bonuses to increase your chances of winning.

The very first deposit gives you 200% up to 15000 INR. The second deposit gives you 150% and the third deposit gives you 100%.

How Does Parimatch Offer Compare to Other Welcome Offers?

We have made a deep investigation into different operators like Dream 11, Stake.com, etc. We have summarized the welcome bonus comparison in the form of a table so that users can make their choices easily. Here is a detailed comparison.

Bonus Amounts Comparison

Operators First Deposit Match Amount Free Bet Amount Free Spins Amount Parimatch 150% up to 30,000 INR 2500 INR N/A Stake 150% up to 20,000 INR N/A N/A Parimatch 150% bonus up to 30000 INR 250 INR N/A

Bonus Details Comparison

Operators Time to Claim Wagering Requirements No Deposit Bonus? Parimatch 14 days after registration 16x sports bet No In Stake 7 days 16x sports bet No Parimatch 30 days 35x casino bets No

Our Expert Opinion

In our in depth research on Parimatch welcome offer, we found its the best opportunity for newbies to make a good start by using the promo code PARITOP6.

We have found that the promo code is extremely beneficial to place bets with. Parimatch promo code is a perk for new users as it provides a generous bonus amount with 16x wagering requirement.

Our review we found it worthy to give it a shot. It’s because it has a high return with a minimum deposit of 200 INR which is achievable and promises a good return. The use of Parimatch code is quite easy.

You just need to visit the website and after completing a few steps. You can credit the bonus directly into your account. Although there are general terms and conditions associated with the use of the Parimatch promo code, make sure to be mindful about them.

Overall, investing by using the mentioned Parimatch promo code is a profitable deal to crack.

So what are you waiting for? Just avail yourself of the benefits of the Parimatch promo code and get generous rewards.

✅ Parimatch Bonus Pros ❌ Parimatch Bonus Cons Get 150% up to 20000 INR Wagering on a single bet is a bit high. Minimum deposit amount is just 200 INR Less Time for bonus withdrawal 16X wagering on single bet Commendable bonus amount

Parimatch Promo Code FAQs

How much bonus can I get with the Parimatch promo code in February 2025?

The welcome bonus – 150% up to 20,000 INR is available on sports for those who want to make their first-time registration now.

Is there a minimum deposit requirement to activate the Parimatch promo code?

Yes, 200 INR is the minimum amount required to use promocode. It can be only encashed after the minimum deposit has been done.

Can existing customers also use the Parimatch promo code, or is it only for new customers?

No, the code is only available for new arrivals who are registering for the first time on the platform.

What should I do if the Parimatch promo code doesn’t work during the registration process?

There are a few things that you should check up on. First is to carefully check the promo code for spelling mistakes. Secondly, check if your account is created successfully. Third and last thing is to check the validity of the promo code you are trying to use.

What games or sports can I use the Parimatch bonus for?

Parimatch offers numerous sports game options. If you want to bet on some of the most best sports available, check our list below: