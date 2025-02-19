News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
We look at three key playing XI decisions that could decide the fate of India in the Champions Trophy 2025.
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 19, 2025

3 Key Playing XI Decisions That Could Decide India’s Fate in Champions Trophy 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

India must be prudent with selections and maximise their resources.

We look at three key playing XI decisions that could decide the fate of India in the Champions Trophy 2025.

India are one of the favourites to win the Champions Trophy 2025 due to the depth of their squad. Despite Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, the Men in Blue look solid, especially in the batting department.

Their batters are seasoned campaigners who have been through such tournaments before, while Mohammed Shami’s return boosts the bowling contingent. However, India must still be prudent with selections and maximise their resources.

We look at three key playing XI decisions that could decide India’s fate in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Play KL Rahul at No.5

While India tried to break the RHB chain by promoting Axar Patel to No.5 in the England series, they should revert to KL Rahul for this slot. Rahul has a magnificent record at No.5, accumulating 1299 runs at an average of 56.47 and a strike rate of 96.36 in 31 innings.

The promotion of Axar was done to counter slow bowlers who bring the ball into the RHBs, but in India’s group, other teams don’t have too many quality leg spinners, so the move might not work. Further, Rahul is equally capable against spinners, and Jadeja’s waning batting expertise means India would want more firepower in the lower order, so Axar should remain below Rahul.

Also Read:

Give the new ball to Hardik Pandya

India started with Harshit Rana from one end in all three ODIs against England, but they should rather hand the new ball to Hardik Pandya. Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya should open the bowling innings for India since they are the best bowlers who can move the new ball and bring early breakthroughs from the available squad.

Harshit Rana has the pace and can bowl shorter lengths to hurry the batter and push them on the back foot, so he should be the middle-over enforcer. Using three pacers this way will extract the best out of each of them and maximise their strengths.

Play only three spinners – Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav

India’s decision to select as many as five spinners was baffling, given the recent nature of tracks in Dubai. They had the option of Mohammed Siraj, who has a fine ODI record, but the management preferred more tweakers.

However, India should not field more than three spinners because they will play on fresh surfaces where slow bowlers might not get enough assistance off the deck. India can’t depend on Hardik Pandya to consistently give 10 overs, even if he’s in good form.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Axar Patel
Champions Trophy 2025
Hardik Pandya
India
Jasprit Bumrah
KL Rahul
Kuldeep Yadav

Related posts

Rachin Ravindra is absent from the playing XI for this Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan in Karachi.

Why Is Rachin Ravindra Not Playing for New Zealand in the Opening Match of Champions Trophy 2025 Against Pakistan?

Rachin was hit on his head while playing against Pakistan in the tri-series earlier in the month and was ruled out of the tournament.
3:01 pm
Darpan Jain
Virat Kohli

Top 5 records India’s Virat Kohli will look to break in Champions Trophy 2025

Here are the records that Virat Kohli could break in Champions Trophy 2025.
1:44 pm
Vishnu PN
varun chakravarthy champions trophy 2025

Former India Wicketkeeper Surprised By Presence Of Five Spinners In India’s Champions Trophy Squad

1:38 pm
Samarnath Soory
Champions Trophy 2025 Semi Finalists

Champions Trophy 2025 Prediction: CricXtasy Writers Name Their 4 Semi-Finalists

8:30 am
CX Staff Writer
Rishabh Pant KL Rahul India Gautam Gambhir Champions Trophy 2025

Current Top India Wicketkeeper Unhappy With Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025: Report

He feels that he has lost his spot in the playing XI due to an external reason.
9:05 pm
Vishnu PN

From Shikhar Dhawan to Kevin Pietersen: Top Legends Predict Champions Trophy 2025 Winner; Check Which Team Comes Out on Top

Former cricketers make their predictions for Champions Trophy 2025 semi finalists.
8:01 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy