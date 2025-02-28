News
Shubman Gill India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 28, 2025

Captaincy Debut on the Cards for THIS Indian Batter as Rohit Sharma’s Injury Disrupts Champions Trophy 2025 Plans!

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Rohit Sharma injured his hamstring during the India vs Pakistan clash in Champions Trophy 2025,

Shubman Gill India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025

India opener Shubman Gill could reportedly captain India in their final group stage game of Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand on Sunday. According to The Indian Express, the Indian team management is considering resting regular skipper Rohit Sharma for the match against the Black Caps.

Both India and New Zealand have already qualified for the semi-finals, which makes this match just a mere formality to finalise the standings. Last week, Rohit had injured his hamstring while fielding during Pakistan’s run chase in Dubai. Rohit eventually left the field before the 26th over could be completed.

When Gill stood in for Rohit

Shubman Gill took over the captaincy duties in Rohit’s absence and although Rohit returned to lead the side after a few overs, he still didn’t look at his best. Rohit also skipped India’s training session on Wednesday and didn’t even take throwdowns. The 37-year-old was reportedly the lone Indian batter who did not bat at the nets that day. Rohit, however, did some light jogging which seemed to suggest that his injury might not much to worry about.

ALSO READ:

Less gap between NZ match and semi-finals

India have very little gap between their group stage match against New Zealand and the first semi-final on Tuesday (March 4). That could be another possibility as to why the team management is considering resting Rohit Sharma. The Men in Blue have registered identical six-wicket wins over Bangladesh and Pakistan in the group stage. Whoever wins the India-New Zealand match on Sunday will top Group A.

While Gill has aggregated 147 runs from two matches (Including a century vs Bangladesh), Rohit Sharma has scored 61 runs from two games.

Champions Trophy 2025
Cricket
India
India vs New Zealand
Rohit Sharma
Shubman Gill

