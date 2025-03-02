Hardik Pandya makes an impact again at Champions Trophy 2025, even if no one noticed

It goes without saying that Hardik Pandya is the most important member of India’s white-ball sides, even if he doesn’t contribute to the game.

Hardik Pandya does everything India want him to in white-ball formats. They ask him to bowl with the new ball, as a first-change and then in death overs with the ball. They promote him up the order or keep him down to hit pacers.

It goes without saying that Hardik is the most important member of India’s white-ball sides. His mere availability helps India find that precise balance and cover everything they want without compromising depth. That Hardik is also a consistent performer makes him an indispensable asset.

His bowling performances in the first two matches of this Champions Trophy 2025 describe his qualities more than anything. India have used him as a first-change pacer in both games, but Hardik’s role has varied in both outings. But the all-rounder has adapted in both situations comfortably, as India have been used to.

Hardik Pandya- THE MVP ✨



Aakash Chopra talks highly about the Indian all-rounder

In the first game against Bangladesh, Hardik started his spell in the tenth over when Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana had completed their first set. Now the track had started slowing down, and new-ball pacers had extracted everything available in the air. So, Hardik immediately went for pace-off deliveries, asking Bangladesh to make pace from their end and target the big side.

In this game, Hardik bowled 35.71% slower balls in his first spell by keeping his lengths shorter because the new-ball bowlers had done their job of bringing wickets upfront. So, his task was to control the flow of runs and tempt the batters to take risks to avoid further pressure.

The second game had a different tale. Hardik had to come early to bowl due to an injury to Mohammed Shami, who could only bowl three overs. Hardik knew the ball was still new and had to retain the pace.

In contrast to the first game, Hardik bowled only 5.40% slower balls and drew 37.83% false shots in his first spell against Pakistan. He occasionally moved the ball and covered up for Shami’s absence. He also helped India get the first wicket after a stable start by Pakistan, which allowed the team to come back into the contest.

𝙃𝘼𝙍𝘿𝙄𝙆 𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙋𝙎 𝙐𝙋, 𝘽𝘼𝘽𝘼𝙍 𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙋𝙎 𝙊𝙐𝙏! 💥🎯



India gets the breakthrough as @hardikpandya7 forces the edge, and Babar Azam has to walk back! Game-changing moment? 🤯🔥#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 🇮🇳 🆚 🇵🇰 | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi,… pic.twitter.com/PyRBhJQeXb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 23, 2025

Since 2023, Hardik has averaged 24.88 in 14 innings as a first-change bowler and 27 in five outings as a second-change bowler in ODIs. In between, he has also played four matches as a new-ball bowler. So, he has done everything India have wanted and done exceedingly well.

Hardik’s bowling workload might be reduced due to Axar’s presence, but the fact that India still call upon him whenever they need breakthroughs is enough to know his true value.

Be it the T20 World Cup 2024 final or the latest fixture against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025, Hardik has made immediate impact with the ball and given an opening to his team. He can move the new ball, hit the deck hard, or bowl cutters as per the team’s requirements.

Amidst all this, it’s worth noting that bowling is not even his stronger suit. He is a dynamite batter who can be used anywhere in the batting order. For instance, India promoted Hardik to No.5 against Pakistan, and they knew they could mould him in any shape they wanted.

However, these two matches have been about Hardik Pandya’s bowling. For now, this will look simple, but it really is not. Filling the slot of a specialist bowler is not as easy as it seems, but the bar is too high for Hardik Pandya.

Everyone expects Hardik to be a specialist in both departments when that is not really the role of an all-rounder. Generally, the role of all-rounders is to fill in during light phases and become an additional option. Even the brightest guns like Nitish Kumar Reddy are nowhere close to what Hardik offers in every department, and that’s the general criteria.

Any team will take Nitish as their main all-rounder. But Hardik has set those lofty standards and made everyone believe that all-rounders must do the tough part. No other team in international cricket has an all-rounder as consistent and impactful as Hardik.

As the pitches become more tiring, Hardik’s cutters with the ball and power-hitting with the bat will come more into play. But these two matches have shown Hardik will find a way to leave his mark, even if specialists do their job. That’s what he has done all these years, and it’s not surprising at this point.

