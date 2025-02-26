News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan Champions Trophy 2025
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 26, 2025

‘I Had a Chat With’- Ibrahim Zadran Credits THIS Gujarat Titans Player After Slamming Century in Afghanistan vs England Champions Trophy 2025 Match

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Ibrahim Zadran credited Rashid Khan for his support after the former scored a century against England in the Champions Trophy.

Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan Champions Trophy 2025

Afghanistan batter Ibrahim Zadran revealed that his conversations with spinner Rashid Khan played a major role in scoring a century in the Champions Trophy 2025 Group B match against England in Lahore on Wednesday.

“Before the game, I had a chat with Rashid. Whenever I chat with Rashid, I get a score,” he told official broadcasters Star Sports during the mid-innings break on Wednesday. Zadran’s 146-ball 177 powered Afghanistan to 325/7 from 50 overs after they opted to bat first against England. At the time of writing this report, England were 17/0 after three overs in their run chase of 326.

Zadran reveals chats with Younis and Trott

The 23-year-old also thanked former Pakistan cricketer and current Afghanistan mentor Younis Khan and head coach Jonathan Trott. “He is sharing his experience with us. I am trying to talk to him a lot during the nets sessions, and I have chatted to Jonathan Trott in the last two sessions. I just asked him, ‘What do you see, anything different?’ He said, ‘You’re playing very well. Once you cross 40, you’ll play a big innings.’ I brought that into my game,” he explained.

ALSO READ:

Zadran on pressure of expectations

Afghanistan were 37/3 in the ninth over after Rahmat Shah was dismissed. However, skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (40) and Zadran forged a 103-run stand for the fourth wicket to put the Afghans back on track. Azmatullah Omarzai (41) and Mohammad Nabi (40) also played their part and supported Zadran from the other end.

“I haven’t played ODI cricket for the last one year. The expectation was there from me. I was trying to put a little bit of pressure on myself,” the right-handed batter added. When asked on what he was trying to work on, he simply said: “I was trying to take time and work on my basics. I always try to keep it simple.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Afghanistan
Afghanistan vs England
Champions Trophy 2025
Cricket
Ibrahim Zadran
Rashid Khan

Related posts

Pitch Invader Arrested and Banned from All Cricket Stadiums for Disrupting BAN vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Clash

A fan invaded the pitch and hugged New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra.
6:19 pm
Sreejita Sen

‘He does not get bogged down by the magnitude of the events’ – Rachin Ravindra’s Mentor Praised His Composure Ahead of IND vs NZ Clash in Champions Trophy 2025

He scored a crucial 112 against Bangladesh to book New Zealand’s spot in the semis.
5:31 pm
Sreejita Sen
‘Can Build a Team in One Year’: Former India Cricketer Offers To Coach Pakistan After Champions Trophy 2025 Debacle

‘Can Build a Team in One Year’: Former India Cricketer Offers To Coach Pakistan After Champions Trophy 2025 Debacle

Not just CT, Pakistan has failed miserably in the last few ICC events
4:25 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

England Pacer Limps Off Injured During Champions Trophy 2025 Clash Against Afghanistan

Mark Wood was in discomfort while bowling his fourth over of the innings, and physio came to attend him.
4:12 pm
Darpan Jain
Chennai Super Kings Jamie Overton England Champions Trophy 2025

CSK Star Gets Another Shot in Starting XI at Champions Trophy 2025 with IPL 2025 Closing in

Jamie Overton replaces the injured Brydon Carse in England's playing XI against Afghanistan.
3:10 pm
Vishnu PN
Amidst all the chatter, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) analyst Prasanna has made himself available to serve Pakistan cricket.

Former RCB Analyst Reveals Readiness To Revive Pakistan Cricket if Approached

The use of analysts to improve on-field tactics has been prevalent in the cricketing circuit for a while now.
2:49 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy