Hardik Pandya
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 5, 2025

Injury Scare Before Champions Trophy 2025 Final? India Star Spotted Limping During Semis Against Australia

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The incident happened towards the end of India's innings in the 47th over.

Hardik Pandya

The Indian team secured a convincing victory over Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final and booked their berth for the summit clash. Apart from the win, India have momentum on their side and are still unbeaten in the tournament as they aim to reclaim the ICC title after 12 years, having last won it in 2013.

Another good sign is that all the players looked in rhythm and made contributions. Despite all the positives, there will be one major concern for India going into the Final.

Premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya played a crucial role in India’s victory with a late quickfire cameo. But, he appeared to be struggling at one point and was seen limping in the middle.

The incident happened towards the end of India’s innings on the 47th over. Pandya slapped one over the covers off Zampa and was looking for a second when he was sent back by KL Rahul. It was the sudden turn that Pandya made to return when he felt something in his oblique muscles and he was subsequently seen limping.

The Indian management will hope that the injury is not serious and that he can feature in the Final match.

ALSO READ:

All-round Indian display outclass Aussies in semis

India put up a stellar display across all departments to dominate the Aussies and knock them out of the tournament.

Firstly, it was a brilliant bowling performance to restrict Australia to 264, where Shami starred again with three wickets.

During the chase, it was none other than Virat Kohli who led India’s attack with a well-made 84. It was a shared contribution from almost every batter in the lineup with Rahul capping off the win with a six in the end.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

Champions Trophy 2025
Hardik Pandya
India

