Kane Williamson’s Comical Reaction After Being Hit By the Ball in the Champions Trophy 2025 Against India [WATCH]

During India’s innings against New Zealand for the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on March 2, Kane Williamson reacted hilariously after the ball hit him off Hardik Pandya’s bat. The Kiwi star pulled off a rugby-style haka dance as the ball stung him hard like a bullet.

The Black Caps are having a busy day on the field with extraordinary catches to topple the Indian batting line-up. During the 45th over of India’s innings, Will O’Rourke bowled a full-length delivery to Hardik Pandya. The batter cracked the ball to meet Williamson at backward point. As the fielder was hit by the fast-moving ball, Williamson couldn’t stop but danced funnily like he was stung by a jellyfish.

