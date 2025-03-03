News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
rohit sharma
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 3, 2025

‘Not Our Home’ : Rohit Sharma Replies To Criticism Of India Playing All Champions Trophy 2025 Matches In Dubai

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
rohit sharma

Rohit Sharma had a reply for critics of India’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign for playing all matches at the Dubai International Stadium saying that the venue is not their home as the surfaces and conditions have varied every match.

Rohit Sharma says Dubai not India’s home ground

India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy and picked Dubai as the co-host for their matches which also meant the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had to keep the venue option for the final on March 9 open.

Former England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain were heavily critical of the scheduling saying India had a ‘home advantage’. Australia and South Africa, who had qualified for the semis from Group B were forced to travel to Dubai and wait for the result of the final Group A game between India and New Zealand.

Also Read:

The Proteas, along with New Zealand, traveled back to Lahore for the second semifinal on Wednesday after the Black Caps lost to India by 44 runs.

Rohit countered the claims of ‘home advantage’ by saying that his team had encountered different conditions while playing against Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in the group stage.

“Look, the three matches we played, the nature of the surface was the same. But in all three games, the pitch has behaved differently. Today, we saw that when the bowlers were bowling, their ball was swinging a little. We didn’t see that in the first two games when our bowlers were bowling. And in the evening, it’s a little cold in the air. So, there are obviously a lot of chances of that swing. We know this. But the three games we played, there are four or five surfaces that are being used. So, every surface has a different nature. We don’t know which wicket will be played,” Rohit said ahead of the semifinal clash against Australia.

No idea which pitch will be used for Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal vs Australia

Rohit said that his team is unaware of the pitch behaviour going into the semifinal which will be a replay of the 2023 ODI World Cup final which Australia won. However, they will be without a number of their star players, specifically the pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

“In the semi-final, we don’t know which pitch is going to be played. Yes, we don’t know which pitch is going to be played in the semi-final. But whatever happens, we have to adapt and see what is happening. We will play on that. This Dubai; this is not our home. So, we don’t play so many matches here. This is new for us too,” Rohit said.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Australia
Champions Trophy 2025
India
Rohit Sharma

Related posts

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma Fat-Shamed by a Political Party Spokesperson, BCCI Secretary Labels Comments As ‘Derogatory’

After facing the backlash, she has now removed all her posts.
5:07 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Not Varun Chakravarthy, Ashwin Names Kuldeep Yadav as India Spinner Who Can Dismiss Aussie Danger-Man Glenn Maxwell in Champions Trophy 2025 Semis

Not Varun Chakravarthy, Ashwin Names India Spinner Who Can Dismiss Aussie Danger-Man Glenn Maxwell in Champions Trophy 2025 Semis

He has a good record against Maxi in white-ball cricket.
3:42 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Australia odi team adam zampa

Concern for Australia as Key Player Not at His Best Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs India

3:28 pm
Samarnath Soory
Fielding Medal Goes Missing After New Zealand Win in India’s Customary Dressing Room Ceremony in Champions Trophy 2025

Fielding Medal Goes Missing After New Zealand Win in India’s Customary Dressing Room Ceremony in Champions Trophy 2025

India's fielding coach T Dilip announced three players in contention for the medal Axar Patel, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer.
1:28 pm
Sagar Paul
Rohit Sharma Champions Trophy 2025

‘Psyche The Aussies’ – Former India Players Make Selection Call for Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals

12:36 pm
Samarnath Soory
varun chakravarthy

Why Varun Chakravarthy Has Become Unplayable in Limited-Overs Cricket, His Coach Explains

11:04 am
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy