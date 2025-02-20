Former spinner takes a dig at Team India for not traveling to Pakistan.

Former spinner from Pakistan, Saqlain Mushtaq is discontent due to India’s decision to not visit the host country of the Champions Trophy 2025. He described how children eagerly look up to Indian greats like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, hoping to see them play in person.

“Their tantrums just don’t end. We are singing their praises. Children here want to see Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. Every child here wants to see them in action, but their tantrums just don’t end. I don’t know in which world they are living in and what they want to achieve. When are they going to be intelligent and wise? When will they open their hearts? By wearing a tie and talking in English, you think you have become civilised?”, said Mushtaq to Pakistan’s 24 News.

Why India is not playing in Pakistan?

The ongoing edition of the ICC event is being held in a hybrid format, following India’s decision to refrain from travelling to the host country. The Indian team last played in Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2008. Since then, they have not visited their neighbours due to the political disputes between the two nations.

The former spinner also accused India of harassing him while applying for a visa to join New Zealand’s tour as their spin consultant for the three-match Test series in October 2024.

Pakistan will next take on arch-rivals India on February 23 in Dubai International Stadium, following their loss by 60 runs in the tournament opener against New Zealand.

