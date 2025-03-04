News
Simon Doull compared him to the legendary Virat Kohli and stated that the two batters in the 50-over format are hard to separate.
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 4, 2025

‘Hard To Separate Him and Virat Kohli’ – Simon Doull Compares This Champions Trophy 2025 Star to India Legend

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Doull also discussed the features of his batting, pointing out his backfoot game against slow bowlers, and his ability to generate power off slower deliveries.

Simon Doull compared him to the legendary Virat Kohli and stated that the two batters in the 50-over format are hard to separate.

Simon Doull has praised South African batter Heinrich Klaasen, who has been in terrific form in ODIs lately. He compared him to the legendary Virat Kohli and stated that the two batters in the 50-over format are hard to separate.

Doull also discussed the features of Klaasen’s batting, pointing out his backfoot game against slow bowlers, and his ability to generate power off slower deliveries. He added how he hits down the ground better than any other batter.

“It’s hard to separate him and Virat Kohli at the moment. Some people have Klaasen at 1, some people have Kohli at 1; it doesn’t really matter. They can be first equal for mine, because he is just an absolute gem, whether it be spin, I don’t think anybody hits the spinners off the backfoot better. He waits for that sort of slow pace, and he can hit downtown better than anyone in the world,” said Doull on Sky Sports.

Indeed, Klaasen is one of the finest white-ball batters in world cricket and has certain qualities which can’t be replicated. He always had these features; it’s just that he has finally brought them into his batting and done consistently.

Recent heroics of Heinrich Klaasen in ODI cricket

Heinrich Klaasen has been sensational in the 50-over format, accumulating runs in different conditions. He has amassed fifties in the last five ODI innings, with his scores: 64, 87, 81, 97, and 86.

Klaasen has continued his form in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 and has been instrumental in South Africa’s run to the semifinal. He must continue his run in the knockout phase and take South Africa through.

The Proteas have come close to winning the title in the last few ICC tournaments but failed to cross the knockout phase, losing either in the semifinal or final. To overcome those final hurdles, Klaasen must step up and do the heavy lifting with the willow.

He is already a great batter, and his performances in big matches will further stamp his authority in world cricket. South Africa will face New Zealand in the semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
Heinrich Klaasen
Simon Doull
Virat Kohli

Related posts

South Africa have brought the all-rounder, George Linde, as a reserve player for the remainder of the Champions Trophy 2025.

South Africa Add Mumbai Indians Star As Reserve Player to Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Ahead of Semi-Final vs New Zealand

South Africa have several fitness concerns, and it’s wise to have a backup ready if a replacement is required.
12:55 pm
Darpan Jain
India's 4 Spinner Strategy Set to Hit Roadblock? New Twist Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs Australia

India’s 4 Spinner Strategy Set to Hit Roadblock? New Twist Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs Australia

India play Australia in the first semi-final tomorrow (March 4).
12:41 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Yashasvi Jaiswal India squad omission Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma Reveals Role Played by These Two Players in India Dropping Yashasvi Jaiswal From Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal was dropped from India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad after being initially named.
12:43 pm
Vishnu PN
IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: India might be more suited to the conditions in Dubai and have a better spin attack, so they should win.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Semifinal 1 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

7:09 pm
Darpan Jain
Indian cricket team Champions Trophy 2025

Ravi Shastri Picks India’s Playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Against Australia

The legendary former coach picked his India XI ahead of the team's Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia.
7:02 pm
Vishnu PN

How India Can Negate the Travis Head Threat in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

Travis Head has been a massive thorn in India's path in the past. We take a look at how they can tackle him in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final.
5:44 pm
Sandip Pawar
