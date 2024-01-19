SA20 2024 Most runs, Most wickets, Points Table: Batting stats, bowling stats, Top 10 List

The MI Cape Town opener Ryan Rickelton is leading the run-scoring charts with 243 runs while Lungi Ngidi leads the wicket-taking charts with eight wickets in three innings.

The second season of the SA20 league has kicked off, and the starting few games have been action-packed. Some world-class players are on the show this season, lighting up the tournament. There have been some tremendous knocks, sensational bowling spells and some breathtaking fielding moments in the first couple of weeks.

The season is expected to keep getting better as the competition moves forward. The race for the knockout phase will heat up, and the matches will be nail-biting. The viewers will be on the edge of their seats as the teams fight it out in the middle.

With only six teams in the season, the competition will be intense. All the teams are balanced, with a nice blend of youth and experience. The upcoming week promises to be filled with quality cricket.

What happened in the last SA20 2024 match: PRC vs DSG, Match 10?

Pretoria Capitals finally opened their account by defeating Durban’s Super Giants by 17 runs. Batting first, the Capitals scored 204/9, thanks to a magnificent ton by Will Jacks (101). Phil Salt (23) and Colin Ingram (43) also made vital contributions.

While bowling, Will Jacks starred again, taking two crucial wickets. Wayne Parnell and Hardus Viljoen also took two wickets each to restrict Durban to a mere 187. Durban’s Super Giants suffered their maiden defeat of the season.

Bowling first, they conceded too many runs in the first half of the innings. However, Durban’s bowlers pulled things back nicely in the second half. Reece Topley took three wickets, while Junior Dala also snared two wickets.

While batting, the openers provided a decent start. Matthew Breetzke (33), Quinton de Kock (25) and Jon-Jon Smuts (27) got starts, but none could convert them into substantial scores. Dwaine Pretorius (19) and Keshav Maharaj (25) tried their best in the death overs, but the target turned out too big in the end.

SA20 2024 Most Runs: Batting Stats - Who is the leading run-scorer?

The MI Cape Town opener Ryan Rickelton is leading the run-scoring charts with 243 runs while Rassie van der Dussen holds the second position with 169 runs. Will Jacks is in the third position with 164 runs, followed by Heinrich Klaasen and Matthew Breetzke with 163 and 128 runs, respectively.

1. Ryan Rickelton (MI Cape Town) - 243 runs

2. Rassie van der Dussen (MI Cape Town) - 169 runs

3. Will Jacks (Pretoria Capitals) - 164 runs

4. Heinrich Klaasen (Durban's Super Giants) - 163 runs

5. Matthew Breetzke (Durban's Super Giants) - 128 runs

SA20 2024 Most Wickets: Bowling Stats - who is the leading wicket-taker?

Lungi Ngidi leads the wicket-taking charts with eight wickets in three innings. Reece Topley sits in the second position with seven wickets, while Lizaad Williams takes the third position with six. Dwaine Pretorius and Richard Gleeson hold the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, with five wickets each.

1. Lungi Ngidi (Paarl Royals) - 8 wickets

2. Reece Topley (Durban's Super Giants) - 7 wickets

3. Lizaad Williams (Joburg Super Kings) - 6 wickets

4. Dwaine Pretorius (Durban's Super Giants) - 5 wickets

5. Richard Gleeson (Durban's Super Giants) - 5 wickets

SA20 2024 Points Table

Paarl Royals are at the top with three wins in as many games. They are the only unbeaten side in the competition so far. Durban's Super Giants are sitting in the second position with three wins in four games, followed by Sunrisers Eastern Cape with one win in three matches. MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals have also won a solitary game and take the fourth and fifth positions, respectively. Joburg Super Kings are the only winless side and are placed at the bottom.

