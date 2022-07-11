All-new Pack Drop coming your way from an all-new Rario!

Rario is launching the first set of Player Cards on the 15th of July exclusively for the Rario x Dream Sports fam, featuring players from all the participating teams.

Head to https://www.rario.com/packs to reserve yours now!

Are you a cricket fan? If yes, what are some of your most burning desires?

Watching your favourite team in action from the best stands in the stadium? Owning signed merchandise of your favourite cricketers? Or even better, getting to meet the player you love the most? All of this sounds almost impossible! Right?

But Rario, the ultimate cricket fan club, is here to make it possible for you. The platform offers a never-before-seen experience to cricket fans, where they get to own the most prized cricket collectibles, interact with each other in a whole new way and play exciting games to win rewards.

To further revolutionise the fan experience, Rario is coming up with a fantastic new "Cricket

Strategy Game" which will be launched in partnership with Dream Sports. The game will go live with the start of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The CPL will thus become the first-ever cricket league to launch an officially licensed web-3 play-to-earn game.

As the game is not far away, Rario is launching the first set of Player Cards on the 15th of July exclusively for the Rario x Dream Sports fam, featuring players from all the participating teams. These cards will be minted in three tiers viz Black, Gold and Silver. Black is the top category, featuring the most exclusive cards followed by Gold and then Silver.

Different tiers of cards will help you unlock different levels of the game. The higher the level, the more chances of winning! So, look out for Black and Gold.

These cards will be available in two types of packs

The Cricket Carnival Legends Pack which is priced at $225 and has 1 Black and 5 Gold Cards

The Cricket Carnival Champions Pack which is priced at $75 and has 2 Gold and 4 Silver Cards.

What can you do with them?

Collect: Build a collection of your favourite cricketers. Form your dream team. Make your cricket crazy friends jealous.

Trade: Ride the market forces like a champ! Buy and sell NFTs to boost your stock and make a killing.

Play: Use your knowledge of cricket to win big in a fantastic new NFT-based Strategy Game that will be launched with the CPL.

What are you waiting for? To reserve a pack, all you need to do is login to www.rario.com, go to the pack reservation page, click on the reserve button, provide the required details and submit your request. Voila, your pack is reserved and yes reservation is absolutely free.

For more information about the game and pack drop, please visit: https://www.rario.com/