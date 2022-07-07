Best Moments from CPL Season 5 & 6 that are Available on Rario

Rario, the cricket NFT giant, has partnered with CPL to make available the best moments from the league for cricket fans

Every season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has been successful so far. The even contest between the bat and ball is enjoyed by both cricketers and the fans. It is the reason that cricket enthusiasts often go searching for the thrilling action that CPL produces each season.

But now, Rario, the world's first officially licensed cricket NFT platform, has marked an end to this struggle as all the top moments from CPL would be available on Rario’s marketplace soon. To make it further easy for you to own your favourite moments, we have brought to you the best moments from CPL season 5 & 6:

Daniel Christian’s backward-diving catch in CPL 5

Which are the toughest catches to grab in cricket? Ask any cricketer and they would tell you, “Catches that require you to run backwards!” As catching is mostly about keeping your eyes on the ball, it becomes much more difficult when you have to change your position and run backwards.

But in CPL 2017, Daniel Christian not only moved backwards but ran quite a few yards to grab a stunner. The Aussie all-rounder was fielding at mid-off and Evein Lewis failed to time a full-pitched delivery as it went way too high up in the air. Christian ran backwards and put on a dive to grab it near the boundary rope.

Darren Bravo’s fifth six in an over in CPL 6

When Darren Bravo made his international debut, several people started comparing him with the legendary Brian Lara. Mostly because of his similar elegant stance and technique. Bravo established himself as a proper Test batter and people thought he was meant for longer format only!

However, the southpaw proved that if you have the right technique, you can do well in any format. In CPL 2018, Bravo hammered Kieron Pollard for five sixes in an over, leaving everyone awestruck. Pollard’s over had already gone for 26 and Bravo ensured he ended it with another maximum. He sent a full delivery from Pollard flying over long-on boundary for the fifth six in that over.

Brendon McCullum’s audacious scoop shot in CPL 5

Brendon McCullum was probably one of the toughest batters to bowl to. He kept moving around and coming at bowlers, irrespective of how quick or mysterious they were. The former New Zealand skipper had a wide range of shots under his belt. He could both come down the track and dispatch it upfront or paddle it towards the back side of the ground.

In CPL season five match between Tribango Knight Riders and St Lucia Stars at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, the right-handed batter played an innovative shot, making Darren Ganga say, “Don’t try it at home, I’ll tell you that!,” from the commentary box. He moved across his stumps and played a near-to-perfect scoop shot, going all the way for a six to fine-leg fence.

Ben Cutting’s gigantic six in crunch situation during CPL 6

Several batters make hitting huge sixes easy but when there is a crunch situation and pressure mounting on you, even the best fail to time the ball properly. However, exceptions are always there and in one such instance, Australia’s Ben Cutting stepped up and showed his heroics for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in CPL 2018.

Patriots needed 5 runs from 2 balls to make it to Qualifier 2. Ben Cutting was on strike with his teammates and a full-house crowd at Providence Stadium, Guyana sitting on the edge of their seats. He seemed unmoved despite all the pressure looming around. As he saw it was a back-of-length delivery, he moved back a step in his crease and smacked a massive six over long-on to seal the victory for his side.

Rashid Khan’s hat-trick ball in CPL 5

How many bowlers are there in modern-day cricket that batters fear to go after? Since the game has taken a new route, there rarely are any. But one guy that stands out is the Afghan maestro Rashid Khan. He is a magician who rarely offers any bad deliveries. Batters often try to settle for singles or doubles to see his overs through

But despite the batters’ defensive approach, he keeps on taking wickets. In one of his iconic spells, the leg-spinner picked up a hat-trick off three consecutive googlies in CPL 2017. After getting two in two, Rashid went through Rovman Powell’s defence to register a hat-trick. He celebrated this feat with a roaring celebration.