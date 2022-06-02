Cricket NFTs of English players in the Rario Marketplace

Rario enables cricket fans to collect and trade officially licensed cricket moments of their favourite cricketers and international leagues represented as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and several England players feature in the list.

Rario is the world’s first officially licensed cricket NFT Platform which provides the fans with an exciting opportunity to savor certain moments in cricket. A lot of star cricketers, former and current, have already launched their own NFT collection.

The Rario marketplace has several cricket moments of famous cricketers and some of the England players feature prominently.

1. Samit Patel - One-handed Catch

DV vs CK, LPL 2020

Samit Patel takes a brilliant one-handed catch diving in his followthrough to get rid of Dinesh Chandimal in this 'Silver Tier' moment from the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League in 2020.

Buy the moment here

2. Chris Jordan - One-handed Blinder in Follow Through

TKR vs BT, CPL 2019

Part of the 'Gold Tier' moments, this one has Chris Jordan snaring a one-handed blinder while diving in his followthrough to dismiss Jonathan Carter during the Caribbean Premier League 2019. The England fast-bowler once again showcases his fielding brilliance in this one.

Buy the moment here

3. Jonny Bairstow - Blitzkrieg

KKN vs BT, ADT10 2018

Jonny Bairstow smashes a six to complete the run-chase in grand fashion. Bairstow smoked 84 off 24 balls including 6 fours and 8 sixes as Kerala Knights gunned down 124 in 8.4 overs in this 'Gold Tier' moment.

Buy the moment here

4. Eoin Morgan - Record Breaker

KKI vs PL, ADT10 2017

Eoin Morgan completes a staggering 14-ball half century in grand fashion with a six, the fastest fifty of the inaugural T10 season in this 'Gold Tier' moment. Morgan scored 63 off 21 balls at a strike rate of 300 as his Kerala Kings chased down 121 runs at a canter, getting there with 2 overs to spare. Morgan was man of the match of the final.

Buy the moment here

5. Adil Rashid - Hat-trick Hero

DB vs ABD, ADT10 2021

Adil Rashid flummoxes Jamie Overton with a googly as the ball crashes into the stumps to complete Rashid's hat-trick. Rashid dismissed Liam Livingstone, Colin Ingram, and Jamie Overton in this hat-trick to make a match-defining impact with an eventual spell of 3/15 in his two overs. Rashid became the 2nd player of ADT10 2021 and 6th overall to claim a hat-trick in this 'Gold Tier' moment.

Buy the moment here

Rario provides cricket fans with a unique opportunity to be a part of the fandom and use their knowledge of the sport to build their collectibles and trade.