Cricket NFTs of Indian players in the Rario Marketplace

Rario enables cricket fans to collect and trade officially licensed cricket moments of their favourite cricketers and international leagues represented as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and several India players feature in the list.

Fans can own digital cricket collectibles of Rario partner cricketers and own some of the most sensational moments which took place in the different cricket leagues around the globe which include a lot of Indian players. The platform has also signed deals with the likes of Zaheer Khan, Virender Sehwag, Rishabh Pant, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana to name a few.

1. Irfan Pathan - Fabulous Four

KT vs CK, LPL 2020

In this 'Silver Tier' moment, former India left-arm seamer Irfan Pathan showcases his batting class with a fantastic four through the mid-wicket region in the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League T20 in Sri Lanka.

2. Yuvraj Singh - Massive Six

MA vs QL, ADT10 2019

Another 'Silver Tier' moment features Yuvraj Singh's graceful drive for a maximum during his stint with the Maratha Arabians in the 2019 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league. The Indian great unleashes his beautiful downswing via this six.

3. Praveen Kumar - Epic Delivery

PL vs PKT, ADT10 2018

Indian fast-bowler Praveen Kumar catches South Africa's Colin Ingram plumb infront of the stumps with his terrific yorker in this 'Silver Tier' moment that arrived during the 2018 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

4. Munaf Patel - Epic Delivery

KT vs DV, LPL 2020

Munaf Patel induces the edge off an attempted drive from Niroshan Dickwella as the batter nicks it behind to the keeper in the 2020 edition of the Lanka Premier League T20, which saw the Indian fast-bowler's return to competitive cricket.

5. Zaheer Khan - Castled

DB vs QL, ADT10 2019

Zaheer Khan flummoxes Peter Trego with a slower yorker to castle the advancing batter in this 'Silver Tier' moment, which the former India left-arm pacer enjoyed during his stint with Delhi Bulls for the Abu Dhabi T10 league 2019.

Rario provides cricket fans with a unique opportunity to be a part of the fandom and use their knowledge of the sport to build their collectibles and trade.